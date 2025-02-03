Tristan Farnon returned to Darrowby, and All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 featured his adventures and misadventures as he settled down at Skeldale House. The episode teased a bit of tension between him and Richard Carmody, a new addition to Skeldale House after Tristan left for the army.

Now that he was back, the two had to share a room, fight over a bed, and even share Siegfried's attention. However, a loose snake at the Pumphrey Manor allowed them to work on their differences. With Mrs. Hall's encouragement, Tristan and Carmody went to the Pumphrey Manor to look for a snake, which ended with them getting stuck in a room with a dog and a snake—and a scared Tristan.

Carmody later found out that Tristan was afraid of snakes, and his handling of the reptile impressed Tristan. He also revealed something about his past in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4.

Tristan and Carmody's snake hunting in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 ended in friendship

Tristan and Carmody's first meeting in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 showed their different characteristics. Tristan was the type who was more laid-back and indulgent, especially since he just returned to Darrowby from the army.

Meanwhile, Carmody was more sedate and scholarly. They couldn't agree on who gets the bed in what was originally Tristan's room, which Carmody occupied during the former's absence.

Carmody and Tristan met (Image via PBS)

Siegfried only told them to sort out any misunderstandings by themselves, but Mrs. Hall noticed the tension between the two after they fought over a slice of bread. So, she decided to intervene.

When Carmody was sent to look for a rogue snake at the Pumphrey Manor, which was requisitioned as a hospital, she strongly urged Tristan to help.

However, while at the Pumphrey Manor, Tristan left Carmody to look for the reptile because he believed there wasn't one and that it was simply someone trying to frighten the Matron.

However, when Tristan accidentally let it slip that there was an "uninvited guest," aka a snake, to Mrs. Pumphrey, they ended up frantically looking for the woman's dog, Tricki, before the dog became a victim of the snake.

Tristan found the dog with Carmody and a war vet, but she ran away and disappeared. When they later found the dog, they ended up locking themselves in a room to avoid Tricki running away again, but when Tristan tried to open the door, the doorknob broke, effectively locking them inside.

They soon found a python inside the room, debunking Tristan's theory that it didn't exist.

Even worse, Tristan was afraid of snakes, something that Carmody later found out. He initially thought Tristan was just lazy for blowing off their job. But as he later realized, Tristan would balk whenever Carmody brought the snake near him.

On the other hand, it was Carmody's first time to see, much less handle, a snake, which impressed Tristan. He told the other man that he was "brave" for doing it.

Carmody found the snake in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 (Image via PBS)

They later got into talking about the tension between them, with Tristan admitting that he got a bit territorial and that he overreacted about the room. Carmody also admitted that he didn't consider Tristan's feelings and apologized for taking his bed without asking.

He also said that he would find someplace else before admitting that he grew fond of the place from his time growing up in a boarding school.

After that, Tristan said that he didn't have to move out and that they could find a way to share the room. At the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4, the initial tension between the two was long gone.

They were already sharing some inside jokes, with Tristan even calling him "my friend."

Tristan thinks Carmody is Siegfried's spawn

Tristan and Carmody couldn't see eye to eye, and even early in episode 4 of the British series, he wasn't subtle about what he thought of Carmody. It was their first meeting after Carmody went home to Skeldale House from London, and eager to bond with the guy, Tristan invited him for a drink at The Drovers.

However, Carmody declined, later telling Siegfried that he managed to get his hands on some bacteria he was talking about before.

Carmody in All Creatures Great and Small season 5episode 4 (Image via PBS)

Carmody then asked Siegfried if he wanted to culture the bacteria with him, and the latter said that he would be delighted to do so. While Siegfried and Carmody were busy with their bacteria, Tristan took Mrs. Hall to the side and grumbled about Carmody being his older brother's spawn.

He said:

"Hey, you could have warned me. Siegfried's multiplied, spawned a mini killjoy."

At this point in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4, it was clear that Tristan and Carmody have two opposing personalities. While Tristan was more of an easygoing type who liked to make jokes, Carmody was more straightforward and serious.

James opens up about his unsolved feelings about the war in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4

James was still settling into his life back at Darrowby after he returned from RAF Abingdon in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 1.

While the last previous episodes showed the young vet eager to be back to his duties, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 proved to be a challenging one for him.

James in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 (Image via PBS)

While tending to Mr. Crabtree's cow, he lost his cool against the farmer's dog, causing the dog to retreat. Helen saw it happen, but when she asked James what was wrong, he only said that the dog liked to pounce on people.

When Helen suggested taking a breather at The Dovers, James said that he was fine, but Helen insisted.

There, with Helen's insistence, he opened up about what happened to his crew at RAF Abingdon. It turned out that he felt offended by people telling him that he was lucky to get brucellosis and sent home before he finished his training as a pilot.

He reasoned out that training was as dangerous as the real thing, recalling how his crew was shot down during training, not even a real mission yet.

