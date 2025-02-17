All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Episode 7 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 Episode 7 being the last time audiences will see the Skeldale household, at least for this season, the anticipation for it is higher. Many are wondering what's next for James, who just got over his first bout of brucellosis at home, as well as Siegfried and Tristan, who had renegotiated their relationship. The next episode is expected to bring some festive cheer to Skeldale House, but some worrying news as well.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 drops on MASTERPIECE on PBS next Sunday evening, February 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time. In the next episode, Skeldale House, but especially Mrs. Hall, will be busy for the coming holidays.

Most season 5 characters in All Creatures Great and Small are expected to return, including Nicholas Ralph as James, Samuel West as Siegfried, and Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall, with Andy Hay directing the finale episode.

When will All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 be released?

The British drama has been consistent witgh its Sunday evening releases this season. It means All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 will be released next Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, release timings can vary from region to region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the All Creatures Great and Small season 5 finale episode airs in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 23, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 23, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 24, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 24, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 24, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025

11:00 am

Please note that these release timings have already accounted for daylight saving time.

Where to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7

Like all the first six episodes of the series, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7 will have an exclusive release on MASTERPIECE on PBS for audiences in the US. After the scheduled releaser date, there will be encore broadcasts, but the schedules vary and will depend on local stations.

However, for those planning to watch the show, fans can catch it on air or online, either through the PBS official website or the PBS app.

A brief recap of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6

Siegfried and Tristan's relationship took a turn in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, titled Glass Half Full. Tristan offered to join in Siegfried's runs with the Skeldale House being short-staffed after Carmody left Darrowby for his job in London. However, after both forgot to fill the tank of the car with gas, they found themselves stranded, with no option but to walk the long way home to Darrowby.

That said, they have each other and the bottles of wine from Dobson's farm. Siegfried and Tristan went cross-country, all the while continuing their banter and sipping on Dobson's wine. Even before they arrived at Darrowby, the two were already drunk, with their shirts ripped from the shrubs and clothes dirty and wet. However, the time together, while inebriated, allowed the brother to have a heart-to-heart talk, with them agreeing to spend time together.

Their drunken escapade also ended with a funny bit, with Siegfried reciting a poem while trying to balance himself on top of a bucket on one foot. Meanwhile, James just came out of his bout of brucellosis, where he was delirious and started to hallucinate over what happened to Banerjee and the rest of his team before James returned to Darrowby.

What to expect in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 7, titled All God's Creatures, is expected to bring the Skeldale household's story to a close. It's going to be a festive season for everyone, with Christmas and baby Jimmy's first birthday right around the corner. However, with the war looming over, supplies are scarce, and some news is bound to dampen their celebration.

Here's what the audiences can expect from the All Creatures Great and Small season 5 finale per the synopsis from PBS:

"Skeldale House prepares for Christmas—and Jimmy's first birthday—without the usual festive treats available. Mrs. Hall has figured out how to deliver the perfect holiday, but worrying news bulletin throws her into turmoil."

Stay tuned for other updates on All Creatures Great and Small season 5 and other similar shows as the year progresses.

