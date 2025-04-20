Alyssa Burkett's murder: A complete timeline of events

Alyssa Burkett's October 2, 2020, murder was the senseless outcome of a premeditated scheme by her former boyfriend, Andrew Beard, and his then-fiancée, Holly Elkins. The Carrollton, Texas, case revealed a months-long stalking, harassment, and violence campaign. The investigation and subsequent trials exposed the extent of the planning and actions that resulted in Alyssa's murder.

The case will be featured in the true crime series Snapped: Killer Couples, with the episode airing on Oxygen on April 20, 2025. The episode will chronicle the most important events based strictly on official court filings, law enforcement announcements, and major media outlets.

A complete timeline of events of Alyssa Burkett's murder

Early 2020: Custody dispute and escalating hostility

Alyssa Burkett, 24, and Andrew Beard had joint custody of their daughter, Willow, who was a year old. CBS News states that the tension between the two grew during 2020 as Beard tried to gain greater control over their daughter's custody situation. At this time, Beard started dating Holly Elkins.

Summer 2020: Stalking and harassment begin

Federal charging documents and reports by CBS News indicate that in the summer, Beard and Elkins started stalking Alyssa in a campaign of harassment. Jointly, they bought a GPS device and secretly affixed it to Alyssa's vehicle to keep track of where she went.

Elkins placed false police complaints against Alyssa, such as reckless driving, and staged assault claims. That September, the pair took matters further by hiding illegal drugs and a gun in Alyssa's vehicle and reporting a false tip to police, trying to get her arrested.

September 2020: Planning the attack

As reported by the Department of Justice and CBS News, Beard and Elkins made several purchases in advance of the attack. They purchased a van for surveillance and planned an attack on September 13.

On September 14, they purchased makeup for Beard's disguise. On September 19, they purchased shotgun shells and a hunting knife. Investigators found text messages later that revealed Elkins urging Beard to "handle it," meaning the current conflict with Alyssa.

October 2, 2020: The killing

On October 2, 2020, at around morning, Alyssa came to her workplace at the Greentree Apartments in Carrollton, Texas. Based on CBS News and the Department of Justice, Beard was wearing dark makeup and a fake beard to conceal his identity. He was hiding behind a black SUV. When Alyssa pulled up, Beard shot her in the head through the car window.

Convinced she was dead, he started to drive off. Alyssa Burkett, though alive, crawled out of her car and attempted to call the office for assistance, leaving behind a bloody handprint on the window. Beard noticed her movement, exited his car once again, and stabbed her 13 times, ultimately killing her before he left the area.

Instant aftermath and investigation

As per CBS News, within a matter of hours, Beard was stopped by police in his white Ford F-150. Elkins and the child were with him, but he was not arrested outright. Police raided Beard's house that night and discovered a GPS tracker battery and charging stations that matched the device on Alyssa's car, along with an unregistered gun silencer.

On the following day, police discovered dark makeup and cut-up hiking boots that were soaking in bleach in Beard's truck. The black SUV used in the murder was later found abandoned near Beard’s home, with Alyssa Burkett’s blood and Beard’s DNA on a fake beard inside.

June 2022: Beard pleads guilty and is sentenced

As per the Department of Justice, in June 2022, Beard pleaded guilty to federal offenses of cyberstalking with a deadly weapon causing death, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded guilty to installing a GPS device on Alyssa Burkett's vehicle, impersonating himself, and carrying out the fatal assault. After his plea, Beard was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison.

June 2022 – June 2023: FBI builds case against Elkins

The FBI collected extensive evidence over a year to build a case against Elkins. As per CBS News, investigators scrutinized her web search history, gathered receipts of purchases related to disguise materials, and recovered deleted text messages that indicated she had a role in the planning of the crime. The year-long investigation linked Elkins and Alyssa Burkett's murder.

According to WFAA, Elkins was indicted on several federal charges in June 2023. She was accused of conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

July 2023: Elkins is arrested at the airport

As per CBS News, Elkins was arrested in July 2023 at Miami International Airport after returning from the Dominican Republic. Law enforcement officials moved against Elkins immediately after she re-entered the United States, arresting her and initiating formal legal proceedings.

April 2024: Elkins stands trial

In April 2024, Kaitlin Elkins went on trial for her involvement in Alyssa Burkett's murder, as reported by CBS News. While in court, the prosecution brought forth evidence of her purchasing disguise materials, giving Beard an alibi, and urging him to commit the attack. The jury convicted her on all charges, finding that she had played a central role in planning the crime.

August 2024: Elkins sentenced to life

In August 2024, Elkins received two life sentences in prison consecutively, as per the Department of Justice. The sentence was based on the court's determination that she had orchestrated the killing of Alyssa Burkett. Her sentencing and conviction were the last legal steps in the case.

For more details about the killing of Alyssa Burkett, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen on April 20, 2025.

