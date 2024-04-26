Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You: Full cast list

The Idea of You is an American romantic comedy film, starring Anne Hathaway, which is all set to be released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. Michael Showalter has directed the film from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Jennifer Westfeldt.

The film is based on a book written by Robinne Lee of the same name. The story narrates the love affair between Solène, a 40-year-old single mom and Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of one of the most popular boy bands on the planet, August Moon.

The film premiered at South by Southwest on March 16, 2024, and after watching its trailers, fans are curious to know more about the other cast, especially with Nicholas Galitzine being the soft boy.

Nicholas Galitzine and others star in The Idea of You

1) Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand

An Academy Award winner and one of the world's highest-paid actresses, she is known for her role in highly successful films like Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Bride Wars (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Interstellar (2014) and especially for Love & Other Drugs (2010), starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the movie, she plays the role of Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, who begins an unexpected relationship with a 24-year-old boy band singer Hayes Campbell.

2) Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell

Best known for his roles in romantic films such as Purple Hearts (2022) and comedies like Bottoms (2023), Nicholas Galitzine plays the role of Hayes Campbell, a famous lead singer of August Moon, one of the most popular boy bands on the entire planet. Nicholas first got his film role in The Beat Beneath My Feet back in 2014, starring alongside Luke Perry.

Amazon Prime viewers will mostly remember Nicholas from Red White & Royal Blue (2023), who narrates a unique story of the son of the president of America who falls in love with a British prince.

3) Ella Rubin as Izzy

Ella Rubin started her career as a child actress in the film The Rewrite (2014), then eventually moved on to other roles in the Netflix series The Chair (2021), and the Hulu series The Girl from Plainville (2022). The audiences may have also seen Ella in the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air (2024), playing the role of Peggy.

In October 2022, it was announced that Ella had been cast to play with Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You. Ella plays the role of Izzy, the 16-year-old daughter, with whom she takes the trip to Coachella.

4) Reid Scott as Daniel

Reid is best known for his roles such as Brendan Dorff in the TBS comedy series My Boys (2006-2010), and Dan Egan in the HBO comedy series Veep (2012-2019). He has also played in the Marvel film Venom (2018).

In the film, Reid plays the role of Daniel or "Dan", Soléne’s estranged husband, who cancels their plan to take their daughter to Coachella at the last minute, which is why his ex-wife steps in to fulfill her daughter's wishes.

Other than the aforementioned actors, The Idea of You also stars:

Perry Mattfeld as Eva

Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke

Mathilda Gianopoulos as Georgia

Meg Millidge as Claire

Church Manohar as Jeremy

Raymond Cham Jr. as Oliver

Jaiden Anthony as Adrian

Viktor White as Simon

Dakota Adan as Rory

Graham Norton as himself

Roxy Rivera as Jodie

Jon Levine as Lawrence

Grace Junot as Nancy

Stay tuned for more news and updates in The Idea of You, as the release date comes nearer. Enjoy watching it on Amazon Prime on May 2, 2024