American Prince: JFK Jr. release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

American Prince: JFK Jr. is a three-part docuseries that is set to premiere between August 9 and 23, 2025, on CNN. Centered around John F. Kennedy Jr., the docuseries offers insight into his life, growing up with the Kennedy name and the pressures of living under the shadow of his father's political legacy. It is directed by Amy Entelis, while Rebecca Gitlitz serves as the showrunner.Among its executive producers are Ian Orefice and Jon Adler for EverWonder Studio, Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. The official synopsis of American Prince: JFK Jr. is as follows:&quot;Traces John F. Kennedy Jr.'s early years marked by his father's assassination, through his decision to create George, a new kind of political magazine, and the love story he shared with Carolyn Bessette.&quot;Exact release date for American Prince: JFK Jr., and how many episodes will there be in the docuseries?An image of young John F. Kennedy Jr. with his father (Image via CNN)The docuseries spans three episodes, which will be released every Saturday from August 9 to 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The first episode is titled, The Boy Who Would Be King. It is followed by Ladies &amp; Gentlemen, Meet George, and concludes with The Final Summer.Take a look at the release schedule of the first episode below:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSaturday, August 9, 202509:00 pmCentral TimeSaturday, August 9, 202508:00 pmMountain TimeSaturday, August 9, 202507:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, August 10, 202501:00 amCentral European TimeSunday, August 10, 202503:00 amEastern European Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 11:00 am Where to watch American Prince: JFK Jr.? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and moreCarolyn and JFK Jr. as seen in the American Prince: JFK Jr. docuseries (Image via CNN)Each episode of American Prince: JFK Jr. will stream on CNN and will be available the following day on CNN.com for streaming.Non-cable viewers can watch CNN by subscribing to DirecTV, as several of its packages feature the news channel. The MyNews Genre Pack is priced at $39.99 a month and offers access to other channels, including ABC, NBC, FOX, and Fox News. New subscribers also get a 5-day free trial upon signing up.Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV are other options to access CNN online. The packages start at $84.99 per month for Fubo, $45.99 per month for Sling, and $82.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV. Many of these live TV streaming services offer free trials and discounted rates for the first month to new subscribers.All cast members in American Prince: JFK Jr. and their charactersRobert De Niro as seen in the docuseries American Prince: JFK Jr. (Image via CNN)The list of people who appear in the docuseries is listed below:Carole Radziwill as herselfGary Ginsberg as himselfHamilton South as himselfSteve Gillon as himselfCindy Crawford as herselfRobert De Niro as himselfGraydon Carter as himselfTina Brown as herselfKurt Andersen as himselfKyle Bailey as himselfWhat to expect from American Prince: JFK Jr.? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe CNN Original series documents John F. Kennedy Jr.'s life story into three parts. The first episode covers his childhood, growing up in the White House, as he was born less than three weeks after his father was elected the 35th president of the United States. Through archival footage, the episode also delves into a turning point in his life - his father's assassination when he was just three years old.The second chapter of the docuseries focuses on his professional career and romantic life. John was a permanent fixture in the media spotlight in the 1990s, and his close friends speak about the intense media scrutiny he lived under all his life. It also covers his political magazine George, which he founded in 1995 with much fanfare.John's love story and marriage to the fashion publicist Carolyn Bessette are also a focal point of the docuseries. The final installment covers their last years together as a couple before their lives came to an abrupt end in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. John was 38 years old, while Carolyn was 33 at the time of their passing.Watch all episodes of American Prince: JFK Jr. exclusively on CNN.