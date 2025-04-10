Amillier Penn's murder: A full timeline of events 

Amillier Penn was a 15-year-old boy who was found shot to death on the evening of June 2, 2024. Reportedly, he went out to play football in the neighbourhood of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Investigators opted for a search mission to find the culprit. But they failed to find any particular motive which could lead to the murder.

According to Amillier's friends, they saw a masked man chasing him. However, even after months of investigation, the killer could not be found. However, as per WWMT, dashcam footage recorded a suspicious truck around the scene at the time of the murder.

The complete story behind the murder of Amillier Penn is documented in the first episode of All Access PD: Grand Rapids. The episode titled Fight Club was released on April 8, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"After the murder of 15-year-old Milli Penn, Grand Rapids detectives investigate the masked shooter, rumored to be another teenager linked to a fight club; then, another shooting strikes, and detectives must solve the case before more lives are lost."

What is the story of Amillier Penn?

Amillier Penn was chased down by a masked man who shot him multiple times (Representative image via Pexels)

Born on October 4, 2008, Amillier Penn grew up in a neighborhood in Michigan and shared a love for outside sports, including football and basketball. Reportedly, Amillier was known among his family and friends to be highly compassionate.

As per Wood TV, Amillier Penn and his friends frequently visited the neighbourhood of Grand Rapids, Michigan. It was in the evening of June 2, 2024, when his friends were playing a football match in Umatilla Street near Madison Avenue, when they saw a masked man coming near Amillier.

Investigators did not receive any crucial details that could lead them to the murderer (Representative image via Pexels)

Reportedly, the masked man soon started chasing down Amillier Penn and eventually shot him multiple times. He was pronounced dead when the police reached the crime scene. Soon, an investigation was started, and authorities began questioning the victims' family and neighbours.

Talking to Wood TV, Amillier's father Corey Penn said,

“I just want this face right here. I want people to see my baby. Fifteen years old and had his whole life ahead of him, taken from him, robbed from him for nothing.” Corey further added, “It still feel like the same day. It feels like when I got that phone call when my son was shot. That is what it feels like and it feels like that every single day. But today I feel a large quantity of love.”

As reported by the Grand Rapids Police Department, the investigation, headed by Chief Eric Winstrom. Reporting to Wood TV, Chief Eric said,

“You’ve got a child, a 15-year-old boy, who was playing football. Whatever the history, whatever the motive was, it doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t make sense for adults who were there and who have information not to come forward and do the right thing for Milli.”

The entire community soon began contributing their information towards finding the anonymous hidden killer. As reported by Wood TV, a donation of $5000 was made anonymously. Additionally, an anonymous beneficiary offered to contribute a sum of $8200 as an award for anyone who could provide crucial information in finding the murderer.

Amillier Penn's murderer has still not been discovered

Investigators are still looking for the murderer of Amillier (Representative image via Pexels)

As reported by WWMT, on June 25, 2024, the Grand Rapids Police Department found dashcam footage that had crucial details about the murder of Amillier Penn. When the authorities asked for the public's help, they retrieved the footage dated June 2, 2024, the day of the murder.

As reported by WWMT, they traced down an enterprise truck, but the driver or any passenger inside was not found. Investigators are still looking for any other concrete clue that could lead them to the murderer. The family members of Amillier Penn have set a memorial site on the place where he lost his life.

As reported by WZZM13 in February 2025, the Grand Rapids Police Department has set up a billboard near Division and Hall in the Grand Rapids area. The billboard reads,

"DO YOU KNOW WHO MURDERED ME?" added with a picture of the victim.

Amillier's father, Corey Penn, shared that there are still many people who are not aware of what happened to Amillier Penn. Corey still hopes that the billboard will help spread the information and that they will find more crucial details about his son's murderer in the future.

