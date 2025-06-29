Andrea Cincotta's murder: A complete timeline of events

Andrea Cincotta’s 1998 murder in Arlington, Virginia, remained unsolved for over two decades. The case involved multiple suspects, including her fiancé James Christopher Johnson and maintenance worker Bobby Joe Leonard. The investigation was shaped by the persistent efforts of Andrea’s son, Kevin Cincotta, and a series of confessions and legal twists.

Dateline NBC aired an episode titled Behind the Closet Door, which details Andrea Cincotta’s murder and the decades-long search for justice. The episode was broadcast on June 23, 2023, and a fresh cut is scheduled to air as part of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen on June 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT.

A comprehensive timeline of events of Andrea Cincotta's murder

August 21–22, 1998: Andrea Cincotta's last day and discovery

As per Oxygen, Andrea Cincotta, a 52-year-old librarian, had taken a day off on August 21, 1998. She had gone swimming, stopped by her library, and returned home at approximately 11 am. She had a missed lunch appointment, which was a cause for concern.

That night, her fiancé, James Christopher Johnson, came home, entered the apartment with the door unlocked, and saw that Andrea's car was gone. He phoned her friends, her son Kevin, and the area hospitals. At 1:30 am on August 22, Johnson discovered Andrea's body in the bedroom closet and phoned 911.

Initial police focus on Johnson

As per ABC News, police first targeted Johnson, as he discovered the body, and what he had said in interviews raised suspicions. Johnson's explanation of what happened and his "dream vision" admission did not hold up to the autopsy, as Andrea was strangled to death and not hit on the head.

Johnson's fingerprints on Andrea's body and a shoe impression were not directly mentioned as evidence. Rather, the suspicion rested on his position near the scene and discrepancies in his testimony, not forensic implications directly identifying him. Police let Johnson out of questioning, as there was not enough evidence to arrest him.

1998–2000: Initial leads and a second suspect

As per Oxygen, Kevin Cincotta, Andrea's son, didn't think Johnson was at fault. He asked detectives to investigate a "computer guy" who had recently removed an old computer from Andrea. Kevin asked police to interview this man, Bobby Joe Leonard, a maintenance man at the apartment building.

Andrea had encountered Leonard while getting rid of an old computer. Leonard volunteered to take it for his personal use and went into her apartment to fetch it. Andrea later phoned Leonard to assist in installing the computer, and Johnson also called him.

As per ABC News, in spite of Kevin's insistence, the police initially targeted Johnson. They later interviewed Leonard, who claimed innocence. His fingerprints and DNA were not discovered in Andrea's apartment, and he was ruled out as a suspect by December 1998.

In the meantime, less than one week after Andrea died, Leonard was arrested for having assaulted his wife. As per Oxygen, having served a brief term, he was once again arrested for raping and trying to kill a 13-year-old girl. In that incident, the girl was choked and left in a closet, as Andrea had been murdered. Leonard was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for that offense.

2000–2018: The case goes cold

As per Oxygen, with no tangible evidence connecting Johnson or Leonard to Andrea's killing, the case grew cold. Kevin Cincotta kept the pressure on, enlisting a private investigator and keeping the authorities on their toes to reopen Leonard's role.

2018: Leonard's prison confession

As per Oxygen, Detective Rosa Ortiz also interviewed Leonard at the prison in 2018. Leonard admitted to having murdered Andrea and explained that he had been hired by a man with a voice similar to Johnson's. According to Leonard, he had been offered $5,000 to murder Andrea, which was allegedly placed in a shoe in the closet.

Leonard shared information about Andrea's routine and the crime scene that was consistent with known information. Leonard also confessed to stealing Andrea's car and leaving it after it had malfunctioned.

2021: Arrest and charges

As per the Justice for Andrea Cincotta website, both Leonard and Johnson were charged with the murder of Andrea. Leonard pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was given another life term. Leonard testified that Johnson had hired him, but Johnson insisted that he was innocent.

2022: Trial and verdict

As per the Justice for Andrea Cincotta website, at trial, Leonard reaffirmed his assertion that Johnson hired him. However, Johnson was acquitted by a jury. Leonard's conviction remained, and he is still in prison for Andrea's murder.

