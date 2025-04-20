Anita Clark's murder: A full timeline of events

Anita Clark was a woman from Phoenix, Arizona, who disappeared from her Ahwatukee residence on May 15, 1991. During the initial investigation, authorities found it difficult to track down her location due to limited technical resources at that time.

When authorities began interrogating Anita's friends and family members, their suspicion shifted to Anita's stepson, Billy Russell Clark. As per Justia U.S. Law, after the murder, Billy sold the vehicle belonging to Anita to an automobile dealership in California.

When Billy was arrested and brought up for interrogation, he led the authorities to a grave, where Anita's remains were found.

The new episode of Fatal Family Feuds this week explores the complete investigation behind the murder of Anita Clark. The episode is set to air on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 7 pm EST on Oxygen.

What happened to Anita Clark

Anita's daughter, Cynthia Tomecko, reported about her mother's disappearance (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Find Law, it was on May 15, 1991, when Anita's daughter, Cynthia Tomecko, informed the police about her mother's disappearance. After police reached the scene, they began questioning Anita's children and other family members.

Reportedly, Anita's stepson, Billy Clark, came under the prime suspicion of the investigators.

As reported by Phoenix New Times, Billy Clark was a star soccer player and student-body president, who graduated from a Lutheran High school in 1989. As per Find Law, the Phoenix Police found that after Anita Clark's murder, her stepson, Billy, sold her vehicle to an automobile dealership in California.

On May 24, 1991, authorities arrested Billy Russell Clark at around 11:00 am in the morning. As reported by Find Law, Billy was on his way to check mail from the mailbox in the city of Chandler, Arizona.

The interrogation of Billy Clark

Billy Clarke was bought for police interrogation (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Find Law, Billy Clark was initially interviewed by Detective Masino. While answering the questions, Billy accepted that he had stolen Anita's car. However, as per Billy's story, he allegedly stole the car for money, and it was done on May 14, 1991, which was a day before Anita Clark went missing.

Later on that same day, Billy was interviewed by Detective Chambers, a homicide detective. Reportedly, there were several loopholes in Billy's story, and he requested a lawyer. However, half an hour later, when Detective Chambers returned back to to the room, Billy allegedly agreed to talk without legal counsel.

Eventually, Billy Clark admitted to murdering his stepmother, Anita Clark. As per his story, cited by Justia U.S. Law, the two got into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Billy held her head and snapped her neck, which caused her death.

As reported by Find Law, Billy added that he panicked upon seeing Anita Clark on the floor. He allegedly picked her up and placed her in the car trunk. Billy then drove the car to the desert, where he dumped the body.

Billy Clarke led the police officials to Anita's body remains (Image via Pexels)

After confessing to the murder, Billy Clark led Detective Chambers and Detective Bob Mills to a burial site near Tumbleweed, Arizona. Upon digging, the remains of the victim were found.

As per Justia U.S. Law, Billy Clark was charged with first-degree murder and felony. However, during the trial, Billy claimed that he was lying when he confessed to killing his stepmother.

Billy Clarke was found guilty of killing his stepmother (Image via Pexels)

As per Billy Clark's testimony, he accepted of burning and burning the body of Anita Clark. Additionally, he also accepted stealing her car and selling it; however didn't confess to the murder. As per Billy's story, cited by Justia U.S Law, he discovered Anita Clark's body in the hallway.

He claimed that the murder was allegedly committed by his father, and he disposed of the body to protect his father. Even with his new revelations, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and robbery.

The Arizona Supreme Court sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment for murder, and 10 additional years for stealing.

