Yellowstone fans were eagerly anticipating the release of the final season, which premiered on December 15, 2024. The series, featuring Kevin Costner, has facsinated viewers with its compelling depiction of the Dutton family's efforts to preserve their Montana ranch.

However, fans are divided over the finale. Many viewers believe the ending was rushed, leaving many storylines and character arcs unfinished.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 finale, Life Is a Promise, changed the Dutton family and ranch. Jamie Dutton dies in the season 5 finale, directed by Taylor Sheridan, after a brutal confrontation with Beth, fulfilling her revenge.

“Another rushed final season" , one fan tweeted.

This sentiment echoes the widespread criticism that the final season of this Paramount series has similarities with the contentious conclusion of Game of Thrones.

In the Game of Thrones finale, Bran Stark is elected king of the Six Kingdoms, while Sansa Stark declares the North independent. Jon Snow is exiled to the Night’s Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen.

Arya Stark sails west to explore unknown lands. Tyrion becomes Bran’s Hand, and Drogon melts the Iron Throne.

“What are your thoughts on the Yellowstone finale? I give it a five out of ten. Entire final season was a mess.”, one fan commented.

“4 years and because Kevin Costner left they had to find a way to end it. The whole story line fell apart on Kevin's departure.”, another fan commented.

“The finale of #Yellowstone was terrible. Do we really care about Beth and Cole enough to see a spinoff? No! The show was terrible once Costner left.”, a fan commented.

These reactions highlight the frustration with the sudden shifts and unresolved plots that many viewers found disappointing.

Following John Dutton’s death, Kayce relinquishes the Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock tribe, ending the Dutton legacy. Beth and Rip decide to start anew, purchasing a new property and leaving the chaos behind.

“Beth being the lead of the series finale of Yellowstone is SO POWERFUL of her, we love to see it 🙂‍↕️”, a fan commented.

“Yellowstone finale was a big let down for me. Too predictable and Taylor Sheridan put himself in too many scenes when he was not an integral part of the family.”, one fan stated.

“The Yellowstone finale was absolute garbage.” a fan remarked.

These mixed responses show the polarized opinions surrounding the show's conclusion, with some appreciating certain character developments while others criticize the overall execution.

What happened in Yellowstone season 5 part 2 finale?

In the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 finale, the Dutton family faces the heartbreaking loss of patriarch John Dutton. The episode begins with Mo and the Broken Rock tribe taking a stand against the pipeline project threatening their ancestral land.

Their sabotage of the pipeline symbolizes a fight against corporate greed and the preservation of sacred territory.

Back at the Dutton ranch, Rip and Beth are thinking about what they will do now that John is dead. Beth says she is going to buy a new house and move on, which means she wants to leave the ranch behind. The emotional goodbye marks the end of the Duttons' legacy.

While her family is sad, Kayce Dutton has to make a big choice about the future of the ranch. Kayce wants to sell the ranch back to Thomas Rainwater at the price he paid for it, so he doesn't have to pay the inheritance tax. This will protect the land.

The Dutton family is going through a big change as they give up the ranch. The blood oath that Kayce and Rainwater took shows how much they both care about protecting the land.

The funeral for John Dutton is shown with a lot of emotion, showing how the family is struggling and how important their decisions are. Jamie's threat to the Dutton family is finally taken care of when Beth and Jamie get into a brutal fight that ends with Jamie's death.

At the end of the finale, the Broken Rock tribe buys the Yellowstone ranch, which marks the start of a new era and the end of the Duttons' time. Rip and Beth choose a quieter life away from the chaos of the ranch while Kayce and Monica move on with their lives on a new ranch.

The Dutton family's long-time control over the land ends with the removal of their ranch sign. Now the land can be cared for by those who have always understood its true value.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Network.

