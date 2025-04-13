Apple TV+ announces end of Mythic Quest after season 4 with a special new version of the final episode

Apple TV+'s comedy series Mythic Quest has not been renewed for a fifth season, marking season 4 as its final one. While this season was not conceived as a finale, the producers have obtained the go-ahead from Apple TV+ to "update" their season 4 finale to serve as a more appropriate ending to this comedy.

Ad

Season 4 of Mythic Quest ran from January 29, 2025, to March 26, 2025, leaving fans anticipating the announcement of a potential season 5. Since its season 1, titled Raven's Banquet released in 2020, the show has been well-received by viewers across the globe.

It earned a 7.7 rating on IMDb and 97% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

However, according to a Variety report on April 11, 2025, a statement released by executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney confirmed the show's cancellation. It read:

Ad

Trending

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us."

Ad

They also announced that a special new version of the finale episode would be released soon.

"To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Ad

This is not the first time the streamer granted rights for special, additional episodes to a season. In its season 1, Mythic Quest released one special episode, Quarantine, in May 2020, which showed the characters working remotely.

And a second one titled Everlight, showed all of them returning to the office in May 2021.

The series was produced by Lionsgate Television along with 3 Arts and Ubisoft.

A look back at Mythic Quest

According to Apple TV+, the official synopsis for Mythic Quest reads:

Ad

"Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game - they happen in the office."

Mythic Quest took on a familiar style of workplace humor with a unique twist.

Following the work lives of people behind an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game), the series gave viewers an insight into the creativity, conflict, and drama that came with creating a successful online game.

Ad

The team behind developing the game hilariously tries to maintain a work-life balance amidst deadlines, ego clashes, budding romance, and endless feedback from critics and players of the game.

Ad

Earlier this year, in March 2025, a four-part spin-off series titled Side Quest was released on Apple TV+.

This took a step away from the single-camera-at-the-workplace approach, and focused on other people outside of the office, who played the game, read the comics, or worked on external projects for the game.

This spin-off opened with the game's executive producer pondering over how there was so much more to life than a video game, provoking discussion amongst fans on online forums.

Ad

While the release date of this currently untitled final episode has not been announced yet, seasons 1 to 4 of Mythic Quest and season 1 of Side Quest are available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie P. Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More