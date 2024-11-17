Arcane season 2 Act 2 ending explained: Does Jayce kill Viktor? 

Arcane season 2 Act 2 premiered on Netflix on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The next three episodes in the series are titled Paint the Town Blue, Blisters and Bedrock, and The Message Hidden Within the Pattern, respectively. The show's penultimate chapter features shocking deaths as well as the introduction of new characters, who set the stage for its concluding chapter.

Arcane season 2 Act 2 shifts its focus from Vi and Jinx, and allows other characters like Warwick to take centerstage. It revolves around the theme of familial love and how it can be a double-edged sword, inspiring the good as well as the bad in people.

Act 2 is full of high-octane drama and high stakes as the characters are forced to make tough choices that will define their fates.

One such instance is Jayce killing Viktor in cold blood after returning from the Anomaly, in one of the most shocking twists of the series so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Arcane season 2 Act 2.

What happens after Jayce kills Viktor in Arcane season 2 Act 2?

An image of Viktor from Arcane season 2 (Image via Instagram/@arcaneshow)

Arcane season 2 Act 2 begins with a significant time skip, at the end of which, Jayce, Ekko, and Heimerdinger are still trapped in the Anomaly from Act 1. The former is accidentally released by Salo, a member of Piltover's council, whom Jayce ends up killing later.

Deeply disturbed by his experience inside the Anomaly, Jayce feels convinced that he must destroy Hextech for the greater good. He goes in search of Viktor on the outskirts of Zaun, where he has established a peaceful commune with his disciples.

Jayce kills his former friend by blasting him right in the chest with his warped Hextech hammer at the end of Act 2.

After Viktor's death, his cured followers also perish with him almost instantly. The Hexcore enabled Viktor to connect with his disciples telepathically or through some higher dimension of consciousness. Episode 5 showcased how Viktor spoke with Jayce through the medium of Salo.

Also Read: Arcane season 1 recap: All to remember before season 2 arrives

Vi, Jinx, and Vander reunite in Arcane season 2 Act 2

At the start of Arcane season 2 Act 2, Piltover is still under martial law and uses its army to stamp down any signs of uprising within Zaun. Wanting to take control of their lives, the Zaunites form an underground movement of resistance.

Jinx, who is hiding away with Isha, unwittingly becomes the symbol of revolution for her fellow citizens.

At one of the rallies, Ambessa's Noxian troops round up all the rebels, including Singed, Sevika, and Isha. They are arrested and taken to the Stilwater prison, where Vi was incarcerated in season 1.

In a moment of desperation, Singed cuts himself to awaken the beastly creature with his blood scent.

It surely works as the gigantic monster follows the scent all the way to the prison and runs amok, attacking Ambessa, the Enforcers, and the prisoners. Jinx, who broke in to the prison to rescue Isha, distracts the behemoth to help Isha and Sevika escape.

However, as the beast gets closer to Jinx, he recognizes her as Powder and calls out her name in Vander's voice (he was created using Vander's corpse). In that moment, Jinx realizes that the beast, Warwick, is her lost father-figure Vander.

Jinx then reaches out to Vi, who is seen drowning her sorrows in alcohol in episode 5. After her split with Caitlyn, she goes through a depressive episode and spends most of her time competing in illegal pit fights.

Moreover, she also changes her look, replacing her signature pink hair with dark black hair. However, she reunites with Jinx after hearing about Vander.

When Vi sees Vander/Warwick for the first time, he gets into a violent rage and almost attacks her due to the blood scent from Isha's nose bleed.

However, he stops in time as his inner Vander recognizes his long-lost daughter. In that emotional moment, Vander, Jinx, Vi, and Isha embrace as a sign of family unity.

Vander/Warwick meets his end in the final moments of Arcane season 2 Act 2

In episode 6, Vander/Warwick visits Viktor's sanctuary (before his death) with his daughters, hoping to get back to his former self. However, Viktor informs them that the situation is complicated due to the fact that the aspects of the human and beast are intricately linked. He starts healing Vander with his powers, nonetheless.

After Viktor's death, Vander/Warwick, who carries a piece of his powers, doesn't die like his other disciples. Instead, he reverts to his bloodthirsty, bestial instincts, to everyone's shock and horror. He mauls Rictus to death before Ambessa can unleash the force of her army on him.

In the ensuing fight, both Warwick and Isha die as the latter sacrifices herself to protect Jinx from the monster's wrath. With both dead, Jinx breaks down inconsolably as Vi drags her away from the sanctuary.

Also Read: Arcane season 2 soundtrack: A complete guide to all songs in the sequel

Why did Singed create Warwick?

Singed as seen in Arcane season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Caitlyn discovers Singed's true identity in Arcane season 2 Act 2. He is a former alchemist named Dr. Corin Reveck, who briefly studied at Piltover's scientific academy before being kicked out.

She also deduces that Singed created Shimmer, the addictive substance consumed by the youth of Zaun. In episode 5, it is revealed that Singed has a daughter named Orianna, who suffers from a terminal lung condition and is kept alive in a stasis pod.

In view of this, it becomes clear that Singed's monstrous experiments are a desperate father's attempts to find a cure to save his dying daughter.

Mel escapes the clutches of the Black Rose

In Arcane season 2 Act 2, Mel's fate, after being kidnapped by the mysterious Black Rose, is revealed. She is held in a specialized magical prison called the Oculorun and tortured mercilessly.

While imprisoned, Mel sees visions of her deceased brother Kino, believing them to be real at first. But not for long, as she figures out that Kino is nothing more than an illusion.

When the Black Rose cabal decides to kill her, Mel breaks their magic-crafted chains by unleashing her hidden light-based powers. As she makes her escape, she hears a mysterious voice calling her their "sister".

Vi and Jinx's past is explored in Arcane season 2 Act 2

Act 2 also delves into the sisters' past with a flashback sequence featuring their mother, Felicia. When Vi, Jinx, and Isha search the underground tunnel network for Warwick in episode 5, they find a break room with secrets to their past.

Vi and Jinx discover that their mother was close friends with Vander and Silco. After learning that she was pregnant with Vi, Felicia encouraged her friends to fight for Zaun's independence as she wanted to secure her daughter's future.

However, Felicia and her husband Connol died during the battle with Piltover at the start of season 1. Their deaths cast a dark shadow over Vander and Silco, leading to the breakdown of their friendship.

Also Read: Arcane season 2 voice cast: Full list of all characters and their voice cast in the sequel

Stay tuned for more updates on Arcane season 2 Act 2 and other trending news of 2024.

