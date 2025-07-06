Are the recent pictures of Kathy Griffin real or fake? Everything to know about the viral images 

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin was spotted taking a stroll near her Malibu home on July 1, 2025. The photographs depicted her signature red locks (minus the bangs) blowing away from her makeup-free face. She was seen wearing a promotional t-shirt from her Laugh Your Head Off World Tour, which she paired with black pants and white sneakers, while walking alongside a male friend.

Although the 64-year-old star appeared different from her usual glammed-up look, the images were real. As reported by The U.S. Sun, she was spotted in her natural hair, wearing her brand merch in Malibu.

She was pictured a few weeks after getting a second facelift, which she announced in an Instagram post on June 26, 2025. Kathy also shared in the video that she got a "neck pull and an upper eye job," in addition to the facelift, but didn't divulge any other details about the cosmetic procedure.

"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," Griffin said.

Kathy Griffin is an award-winning comedian and actress

Kathy Griffin started her career as a stand-up comedian in the early 1990s and has released several Grammy-nominated comedy albums, including Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt, Kathy Griffin: 50 & Not Pregnant, and Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class. In 2014, she won the Grammy Award for 'Best Comedy Album' for Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl.

She is also known for her work on the reality series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired on Bravo from 2005 to 2010. All six seasons of the series became widely popular and received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for 'Outstanding Reality Program,' winning twice in 2007 and 2008.

Her first comedy album For Your Consideration was released in 2008, and debuted at #85 at the U.S. Billboard 200 charts. The album also reached the top spot at the Top Comedy Albums chart, making her the first female comedian to rank #1 since the chart's launch in 2004.

Furthermore, Kathy was a part of the main cast on NBC's sitcom Suddenly Susan, where she played the restaurant critic Vicki Groener, from 1996 to 2000. She also had a recurring role as Liquorice Montague in the final season of the black comedy series Search Party in 2022. Her guest-starring roles include popular shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ER, Mad About You, Glee, Seinfeld, The X-Files, and others.

She portrayed a hit-and-run witness in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 cult classic, Pulp Fiction. Her film credits include Hall Pass, Her Minor Thing, Love Wrecked, Run Ronnie Run!, Dirty Love, Trojan War, etc.

Kathy Griffin's career suffered a massive setback in 2017

Kathy has been embroiled in several controversies. As reported by TMZ, she posted a video on her Instagram and X accounts on May 30, 2017, which depicted her holding a mask that looked like the severed head of Donald Trump (45th & 47th US President). Her post was captioned in reference to a comment Trump had made against the journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly in August 2015, per CNN.

"I caption this 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever," Kathy wrote in a now-deleted X post.

Her antics were criticized in political as well as media circles and even prompted an investigation from the United States Secret Service, according to their tweet on May 31, 2017. Per BBC, Kathy responded with an apology video (now-deleted), stating:

"I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it affects people. It wasn't funny, I get it. I beg for your forgiveness."

She also reflected on the controversy and its fallout in her 2019 concert film, A Hell of a Story.

