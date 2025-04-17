Ari Aster’s Eddington (2025): Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Eddington is an upcoming Western dark comedy movie, which is set to be screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, who is best known for Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019), and more recently, Beau Is Afraid (2023).

Written by Aster and produced in collaboration with Lars Knudsen, the story of the movie is set during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is produced and distributed by A24 and is set to be released on July 18, 2025. The official synopsis of Eddington reads,

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico."

The trailer of Eddington was released on April 14, 2025

In the trailer of Eddington, released under the banner of A24, viewers can see Joaquin Phoenix in the role of a small-town sheriff in New Mexico. May 2020 was the edge of the COVID-19 pandemic, with most of the world's population in quarantine.

The character of Joaquin could be seen lying on the bed, scrolling through Instagram. In the stream of videos, viewers can see the character of Austin Butler as a rebel, giving a speech saying,

“Your pain is not a coincidence. You are not a coincidence. We are not a coincidence.”

As per a Vulture article, Pedro Pascal plays the role of a mayor, who is preparing for a re-election amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Emma Stone could be seen in one of the videos, where she denies her husband's announcement.

In the trailer, Pedro Pascal could be seen saying,

"I’m ready to continue leading our town and fighting the pandemic.”

The plot of the movie will revolve around the characters of Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, challenging each other at a crucial crisis, for the position of Sheriff.

As reported by Deadline, the cast of the movie includes, until now involve Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clifton Collins Jr.

The production of Ari Aster’s Eddington

Austin Butler is seen in the trailer as a rebel giving a public speech (Image via A24)

As reported by Variety, the movie is currently in its post-production stage. As per Slasher Film, Ari Aster wrote the screenplay of Eddington before Hereditary and Midsommar. For five years, Aster tried to develop the project before creating the next two films.

As reported by The Film Stage, it was in January 2023 when Christopher Abbott and Emma Stone were cast in the film. By March 2024, stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Pedro Pascal, Michael Ward, Deirdre O'Connell, Clifton Collins Jr., and Michael Ward were cast in the film, as reported by Variety.

As reported by Slasher Film, during an AMA interview for Midsommar, Aster said,

"For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going. That won't be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made 'Hereditary' first, but I always had 'Midsommar' in my back pocket, like it was right there in me."

As per Rosewelk Daily Records, it was in March 2024 when the filming of the movie began and continued till May 2024. New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson reported that the filming primarily took place around Albuquerque, Truth or Consequences, and Santa Fe County.

