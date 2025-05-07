Armie Hammer's controversy: Details about Toxic season 1 subject explored

Toxic season 1 explores the story of American television personality Elizabeth Chambers. She reveals her personal experiences with her ex-husband, actor Armie Hammer.

Ad

In July 2021, the couple filed for divorce after a decade-long marriage. However, after the separation, allegations were levied against Hammer for his abusive behaviour and s*xual fetishes. In Toxic, Chambers presents a firsthand account of her relationship and how it affected both her personal and professional well-being.

Toxic season 1 episode 1 was released on May 5, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. Viewers can stream all episodes on Max.

What is the story of Toxic season 1 host Elizabeth Chambers?

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer filed for a divorce in July 2020 (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, it was on July 6, 2020, when Chambers filed for a divorce. She had been married to the Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer since May 2010. The couple, who shared two children, made their separation public a few days later, through a social media post.

Ad

Trending

In March 2021, allegations began to surround Armie Hammer, claiming that he had been unfaithful in his marriage. As reported by Vanity Fair, Hammer confessed to cheating on Chambers one time in 2017, after the birth of their second child, Ford Douglas Armand. Reportedly, Toxic episode subject Armie Hammer, was having an affair with a co-star.

People also reported that in July 2020, shortly after the divorce, the Toxic episode host, Elizabeth Chambers, allegedly received an inappropriate text message from Hammer, which was intended for someone else.

Ad

Hammer's former girlfriend, Paige Lorenzo, revealed in September 2020 that they broke up because Hammer allegedly had started dictating what she could and couldn't do.

The s*xual allegations against actor Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer had allegations claiming he was physically abusive (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, it was in January 2021 when an anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie shared allegations about Armie Hammer. The account shared text messages that showed the actor allegedly connected to cannibalistic s*xual fantasies.

Ad

On January 14, 2021, Armie Hammer's former partner, Courtney Vucekovich, opened up about the actor's cannibalistic intentions. She alleged that once Hammer expressed wanting to "break her rib, barbecue, and eat it."

On February 21, 2021, the Toxic episode host, Elizabeth Chambers, spoke out about Hammer's controversy. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, nd will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Ad

Elizabeth Chambers further added:

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

Chambers also stated that she would be shifting her primary focus to her work, raising her children, and healing from the separation. As reported by People, on February 7, 2021, Armie Hammer was dropped by his talent agency named William Morris Endeavour.

Ad

A woman named Effie revealed he was s*xually abusive to her (Image via Pexels)

As reported by People, on March 18, 2021, during a press conference interview, a woman named Effie opened up about her experience with Armie Hammer. Reportedly, the woman was from the anonymous Instagram account named House of Effie. She alleged that Armie Hammer s*xually assaulted her during a four-hour encounter in 2017.

Ad

As reported by People, on December 13, 2021, Armie Hammer's attorneys confirmed that the actor had left his treatment facility after spending a long time there. The Toxic episode subject, Hammer, reportedly entered the rehabilitation program in June 2021 in Florida to address his drug, alcohol, and s*x issues.

Armie Hammer denied the se*ual allegations imposed upon him (Image via Pexels)

It was in February 2023 when Armie Hammer addressed the s*xual allegations against him. While the actor denied being involved in any criminal activity, he admitted to being emotionally abusive in past relationships.

Ad

As reported by People, it was on June 20, 2023, when the divorce between Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer reached a final settlement. In the Toxic debut episode, titled Sleeping with a Stranger, Elizabeth Chambers explores the story of Kelly Sutliff's toxic relationship and surviving domestic violence.

Check out our other articles for recommendations on the best true crime shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More