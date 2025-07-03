Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers - A complete timeline of events

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers is a Netflix documentary series that explores the complete story behind the 7/7 London Bombings, which took place on July 7, 2007. Four suicidal attacks were carried out by terrorists, targeting mainly the London Public transport, during the morning rush hours.

Ad

Reportedly, three of the homemade bombs detonated on London Underground Trains, in the region of Inner London, while one bomb went off inside a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square. A second bombing attack was carried out two weeks later, on July 21, 2007, which was unsuccessful.

This initiated a massive manhunt carried out in the aftermath to find out the true culprits behind the Bombings. Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers made it's release on made its release on July 1, 2007. All the episodes are available for streaming on Netflix.

Ad

Trending

What is the complete incident behind Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers documents the three bombings at London Underground Train Stations (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the BBC, on the morning of July 7, 2007, at 8:49 am, three bombs went off on London Underground Trains, consecutively within 50 seconds of each other. Reportedly, the first bomb went off inside a six-car London Underground Circle Train, numbered 204, which was travelling between Liverpool Street and Aldgate.

Ad

The second bomb was detonated on another six-car London Underground Circle Train, numbered 216, that started its journey from Edgware Road and was on the way towards Paddington. The third bomb went off inside a six-car London Underground Piccadilly Line train, numbered 311, which was moving from King's Cross St Pancras tube station towards Russell Square.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers documents another bomb which detonated on a double-decker bus (Image via Pexels)

An hour later, around 9:47 am, a double-decker bus numbered 30, which was travelling from Marble Arch towards Hackney Wick, had a bomb detonated in Tavistock Square. As reported by the Independent, 52 people belonging to 18 different nationalities were killed, while almost 800 people were injured following the casualties of the attack.

Ad

As reported by the BBC, the four suicide bombers were identified as Mohammad Sidique Khan, Shehzad Tanweer, Germaine Lindsay, and Hasib Hussain. Reportedly, three of the bombers were British-born children of Pakistani Immigrants, while Germaine Lindsay was from Jamaica, who converted to Islam.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers documents the 7/21 London Attempted Bombings

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers portrays a second bombing attack on July 21, 2007 which was unsuccessful (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, two weeks later, on July 21, 2007, a second bombing attack took place across three London Underground stations and on a bus in Haggerston. As reported by Time, this initiated a massive manhunt to find the culprits. As reported by Time, authorities scanned through thousands of surveillance videos over the city to identify the culprits.

Ad

As reported by BBC News, on July 22, 2007, authorities released CCTV camera images of the four potential suspects behind the bombings. It was on July 25, 2005, when two of the potential suspects were identified as Yasin Hassan Omar and Moktar Said Ibrahim.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers, subject Jean Charles Menezes was misidentified to be a culprit and shot to death (Image via Pexels)

However, on July 22, 2007, a Brazilian immigrant named Jean Charles de Menezes was misidentified to be one of the suspects on the London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers culprits. Officers followed him towards the Stockwell Tube Station. As Jean Charles de Menezes went inside the train, he was shot to death by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service.

Ad

As reported by Time, while authorities were monitoring communication devices, they found one device belonging to the prime suspect, Hussain Osman. Authorities soon found out that Osman had travelled to Paris, using a fake passport.

Authorities received a phone call from a man who identified his son, Muktar Said to be one of the prime culprits (Image via Pexels)

It was on July 23, 2007, when authorities received a phone call in which a man identified one of the CCTV suspect images to be his son, Muktar Said. As reported by Time, on July 24, 2007, authorities received another phone call from the apartment manager of North London's Curtis House, who identified Yassin Oman to be one of the building's residents.

Ad

When investigators searched Yassin's apartment, they found tools in his kitchen that were used to create explosives. It was on July 26, 2007, when authorities received a call from a Landlord in Birmingham, who identified Oman to be one of his tenants. Officials traced him to his apartment, and he was arrested.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers culprit Ramzi Mohammad was traced down to Dalgarno Gardens in West London (Image via Pexels)

It was on July 29, 2007, when police officers traced the last suspect, Ramzi Mohammed, to Dalgarno Gardens in West London. Upon reaching his apartment, authorities also found Muktar Said. Finally, officials were able to track Hussain Osman after he put an Italian SIM in his cellphone.

Ad

As reported by Time, all the culprits related to the 7/21 London Attempted Bombings were convicted of conspiracy to murder. All of them received a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Attack on London: Menezes' family was provided with a settlement of £100,000 (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, no police officers were prosecuted for the killing of Charles de Menezes. However, in 2007, the jury found the Metropolitan Police Service guilty of breaking public health and safety laws. They were fined a sum of £175,000.

Ad

As reported by The Guardian, it was in November 2009 when the Menezes family came to a legal settlement with the Metropolitan Police Service. The settlement ended with a sum of almost £100,000 to the victim's family.

Check our other articles to learn more details about other documentaries on the 7/7 London Bombings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More