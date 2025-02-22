Avatar: Seven Havens — Everything we know so far

Nickelodeon's next animated series, Avatar: Seven Havens, is finally coming together. While there is still little to be known about the new installment in the Avatar saga, the project is now official. Creators Michael Di Martina and Bryan Konietzko unveiled details about the upcoming series, which is currently in production.

The green light for Seven Havens comes as Nickelodeon marks a new milestone—it's the 20th anniversary of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which debuted on February 21, 2005. The original series has spawned a universe of now-famous characters, several books, and movies, including Netflix's live-action The Last Airbender and the spinoff series The Legend of Kora.

Now, Seven Havens will continue the story, introducing a young Earthbender character who found that she would become the new Avatar. Here's everything to know about the upcoming series that is expected to be a continuation of the Avatar saga, including the plot line.

What is Avatar: Seven Havens going to be about?

Per DiMartino and Konietzko, in the press release from Nickelodeon on February 20, 2025, revealed what fans can expect in the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens:

"This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic memotional adventure!"

Nickelodeon also teased the plot line for the series, which will introduce a new character—a young Earthbender. Avatar: Seven Havens will be set in a world that has been greatly affected by a devastating cataclysm. It's an era of danger where a young Earthbender emerges to discover that she's the new Avatar after Korra, but there's a catch. Being a new Avatar marks her as a destroyer of humanity and not its savior because she's seen as a threat because of her powers.

Being cast out, she will be hunted by enemies from both the human and spirit worlds. Together with her long-lost twin, they have to unearth their mysterious originals so they can help save humanity and the Seven Havens, racing against time before the civilization collapses for good.

Both DiMartino and Konietzko, as well as Ramsey Naito, the president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, shared their excitement over the new project. Naito said that they can't wait to start working on the next chapter of the Avatar saga. It will be the third animated series in the Avatarverse, in addition to The Last Airbender and Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra, which aired from 2012 to 2014.

DiMartino and Konietzko will be co-creating the new animated series, with The Winchesters' Semaj Sethi and Mike Tyson Mysteries' Ethan Spaulding serving as executive producers.

When is the new animated series going to be released?

The project has just been announced, so there is no official release date yet, which is understandable. There is also no teaser for a potential release window. That said, per Nickelodoen's press announcement dated February 20, 2025, the all-new series will be a 2D-animated series with a total of 26 episodes.

Avatar: Seven Havens' story will reportedly be told over the course of two seasons, or Book 1 and Book 2, with 13 episodes each that are around a half hour long. The press release noted that additional news of the premiere date and casting will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Avatar: Seven Havens and other anticipated shows as 2025 progresses.

