Ayesha Turner's murder: A complete timeline of events

Ayesha Turner, a 28-year-old mother of two was reported missing on October 5, 2012, by her family after she didn't return home and failed to contact anyone. Her dismembered remains were found 17 days later under an old abandoned house on Cascade Road.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy and confirmed Ayesha's identity. According to the ME, the 28-year-old had died due to blunt force trauma to the head. The police made an arrest on Thanksgiving Day 2012 when they caught Gordon Davis. He was later convicted of Ayesha Turner's murder, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Patch.

Ayesha Turner's disappearance and murder will be featured in the upcoming episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta Season 3 episode 12. The episode is titled House of Horrors and will air on Oxygen on May 3, 2025.

A timeline of the Ayesha Turner murder case, according to local news reports and official sources

October 5, 2012: Ayesha Turner reported missing

Ayesha Turner was reported missing by her friends and family members after she failed to return home and was unreachable. Police initiated a search, but had no leads about where she could have possibly been.

October 22, 2012: Remains discovered

Over two weeks after she was reported missing, Ayesha's remains were found under an abandoned house on Cascade Road, on October 22, 2012. Police said that the location was a vacant lot. The fact that she had been dismembered made the discovery shocking for the police and the ME.

October 22-23, 2012: Identification and cause of death

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the remains as those of Ayesha Turner. The ME also discovered that Ayesha's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

While the body was dismembered, Ayesha had a tattoo that helped confirm her identity after the body was found.

November 22, 2012: Arrest of Gordon Davis

On Thanksgiving Day, police arrested Gordon Davis, a 51-year-old local man, and booked him on a Fulton County arrest warrant. Investigator A.B. Calhoun questioned Davis, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The police held Davis without a bond and at the time didn't release any information about the crime or what Davis had told them.

Following November 22, 2012: Trial and conviction

According to reports, Gordon Davis was tried and convicted of killing Ayesha. Few details of the trial and sentencing were released to the public. Nevertheless, the conviction provided some closure to Ayesha's family and the community, who had been traumatized by the offense.

Media Coverage and Community Impact

Since the discovery, according to reports, Turner's case has been reported by numerous news sources, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was also highlighted on true-crime television shows such as ATL Homicide.

The case highlighted the difficulties police have when investigating violent crimes and demonstrated how much the community desired justice for Ayesha. According to reports, her family, particularly her two children, were left to mourn, and her mother publicly spoke out, demanding justice.

For more details on the case of Ayesha Turner, watch season 3 episode 12 of The Real Murders of Atlanta, titled House of Horrors, on May 3, 2025, on Oxygen.

