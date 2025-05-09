B:MY BOYZ K-pop survival program: cast, age, nationality and all you need to know

B:MY BOYZ, a brand-new South Korean audition show produced by SBS is all set for the June broadcast. This large-scale survival show will bring thirty talents from South Korea, Thailand, China, and Japan who have the potential to become the K-pop boy group of the next generation.
The thirty boys will be addressed as B:GINNERS and will go through a challenging competition showcasing their individual potential and improvement through B:MY BOYZ to become a part of the group. According to Star News, the final lineup will reportedly be selected on the basis of the mentors’ choice.
Additionally, the mentors are reported to be renowned in the current K-pop music scenario and are on the search for the K-pop boy group for the next generation.
SBS’ B:MY BOYZ: name, age, nationality, and all we know so far
SBS has been hinting at the contestants of B:MY BOYZ since May 1, 2025, and finally unveiled the faces of the show concept photos on May 3 through their official Instagram page. For this concept photo, the contestants were spotted in an off-white blazer with a mint-colored shirt inside.
SBS further unveiled another set of concept photos on May 4, 2025, where the boys are seen holding candies as they pose for the camera. Additionally, alongside the images, the nationality and the age of the contestants were also unveiled through the Instagram post.
1.) Korean B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ
- Kim Bo-hyeon, born on May 23, 2001 (former PROJECT 7 participant)
- Jang Won, born on August 3, 2002
- Seo Jun-hyeok, born on April 23, 2003 (former member of Celest1a)
- Lim Ji-hwan, born on May 24, 2003
- Lee Jun-myeong, born on March 25, 2004
- Kang Jun-seong, born on October 10, 2005
- Hwang Hee-won, born on October 17, 2005
- William, aka Ji Sang, born on January 31, 2006 (Korean-Australian, former PROJECT 7 participant)
- Lee Yun-sung, born on June 2, 2006 (former PROJECT 7 participant)
- Yang Hyeon-bin on October 24, 2006
- Park Jun-hyeok, born on October 25, 2006
- Jang Hui-gwang, born on November 19, 2006
- Moon Jae-il, born on January 10, 2007
- Choi Yo-han, born on October 11, 2007
- Kim Jeong-hoon, born on April 22, 2008
- Lee Yeon-tae, born on March 16, 2009
- Park Se-chan, born on October 16, 2009
- Ban Daniel, born on May 3, 2011
- Lee Seong-in, born on February 19, 2008
2.) Japanese B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ
- Hyo or Saitō Hyō, born on February 9, 2002 (former Boys Planet participant)
- Haruto, born on October 10, 2003.
- Hiroto, born on July 23, 2004
- Ikuto, or Ikuto Kamiya born on January 8, 2004 (former Timelesz Project participant)
- Ai, born on February 5, 2006
- Kai, or Shimabara Kaito, born on February 6, 2007 (Japanese-Mexican).
3.) Chinese B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ
- Li Zhiwei, born on May 29, 2002 (former Universe League participant, StarT member)
- Yang Chengxi, born on February 21, 2005
- Luo Zhuobin, born on April 26, 2005 (former Chuang Asia 2 participant)
- Didi, born on August 8, 2009
4.) Thai B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ
- Suthaschai, born on June 12, 2008
Notably, the first round of the show's preliminary selection is currently open, and fans may visit the official SBS website to vote for their favorite contestants. The voting period will be open till May 14, 11:59 pm KST. Additionally, it is unclear who will host the show or appear as the guide or judge. The show will air on SBS in June 2025.