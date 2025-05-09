B:MY BOYZ K-pop survival program: cast, age, nationality and all you need to know

B:MY BOYZ, a brand-new South Korean audition show produced by SBS is all set for the June broadcast. This large-scale survival show will bring thirty talents from South Korea, Thailand, China, and Japan who have the potential to become the K-pop boy group of the next generation.

Ad

The thirty boys will be addressed as B:GINNERS and will go through a challenging competition showcasing their individual potential and improvement through B:MY BOYZ to become a part of the group. According to Star News, the final lineup will reportedly be selected on the basis of the mentors’ choice.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the mentors are reported to be renowned in the current K-pop music scenario and are on the search for the K-pop boy group for the next generation.

SBS’ B:MY BOYZ: name, age, nationality, and all we know so far

SBS has been hinting at the contestants of B:MY BOYZ since May 1, 2025, and finally unveiled the faces of the show concept photos on May 3 through their official Instagram page. For this concept photo, the contestants were spotted in an off-white blazer with a mint-colored shirt inside.

Ad

SBS further unveiled another set of concept photos on May 4, 2025, where the boys are seen holding candies as they pose for the camera. Additionally, alongside the images, the nationality and the age of the contestants were also unveiled through the Instagram post.

Ad

1.) Korean B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ

Kim Bo-hyeon, born on May 23, 2001 (former PROJECT 7 participant)

Jang Won, born on August 3, 2002

Seo Jun-hyeok, born on April 23, 2003 (former member of Celest1a)

Lim Ji-hwan, born on May 24, 2003

Lee Jun-myeong, born on March 25, 2004

Kang Jun-seong, born on October 10, 2005

Hwang Hee-won, born on October 17, 2005

William, aka Ji Sang, born on January 31, 2006 (Korean-Australian, former PROJECT 7 participant)

Lee Yun-sung, born on June 2, 2006 (former PROJECT 7 participant)

Yang Hyeon-bin on October 24, 2006

Park Jun-hyeok, born on October 25, 2006

Jang Hui-gwang, born on November 19, 2006

Moon Jae-il, born on January 10, 2007

Choi Yo-han, born on October 11, 2007

Kim Jeong-hoon, born on April 22, 2008

Lee Yeon-tae, born on March 16, 2009

Park Se-chan, born on October 16, 2009

Ban Daniel, born on May 3, 2011

Lee Seong-in, born on February 19, 2008

Ad

2.) Japanese B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ

Hyo or Saitō Hyō, born on February 9, 2002 (former Boys Planet participant)

Haruto, born on October 10, 2003.

Hiroto, born on July 23, 2004

Ikuto, or Ikuto Kamiya born on January 8, 2004 (former Timelesz Project participant)

Ai, born on February 5, 2006

Kai, or Shimabara Kaito, born on February 6, 2007 (Japanese-Mexican).

3.) Chinese B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ

Li Zhiwei, born on May 29, 2002 (former Universe League participant, StarT member)

Yang Chengxi, born on February 21, 2005

Luo Zhuobin, born on April 26, 2005 (former Chuang Asia 2 participant)

Didi, born on August 8, 2009

Ad

4.) Thai B:GINNERS of B:MY BOYZ

Suthaschai, born on June 12, 2008

Notably, the first round of the show's preliminary selection is currently open, and fans may visit the official SBS website to vote for their favorite contestants. The voting period will be open till May 14, 11:59 pm KST. Additionally, it is unclear who will host the show or appear as the guide or judge. The show will air on SBS in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More