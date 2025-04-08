Bad Romance season 2 episode 3: A detailed case overview

The most recent installment of Bad Romance, a 20/20 special, investigates the murder of Molly Watson, a bride-to-be who was killed only days before her wedding day. The episode uncovers the appalling secrets and lies that contributed to her murder.

Hosted by ABC News contributor Ryan Smith, Bad Romance explores true-crime cases in which love turns deadly, featuring interviews with those involved in these fatal passions.

The episode covering the case of Molly Watson will air on April 8, 2025, on ABC.

Background of Bad Romance

Bad Romance is a critically acclaimed 20/20 primetime series known for its in-depth reporting on real-life crime mysteries and investigative storytelling.

The series centers on tragic love stories that escalate into murder and violence, highlighting the flaws and risks associated with relationships rooted in lies. In its second season, Bad Romance continues to captivate viewers with compelling stories and wise commentary.

About the crime

According to ABC News, Molly Watson, 35, was murdered on April 27, 2018, two days before she was set to marry James Addie. A passing motorist, Glen McSparren, stumbled upon her body along a secluded Missouri road, with her marriage license still inside her vehicle.

Watson had been in a relationship with Addie for seven years, unaware he was married to another woman, Melanie Addie, for 22 years. Investigators identified that Addie's complex ruse was the reason for the killing. Watson was shot once in the back of the head at close range, with the gun pressed to her scalp, as described by a prosecutor during Addie's trial.

Investigation

According to Court TV, the police investigation quickly focused on Addie due to his motive and opportunity. Key evidence included a t-shirt belonging to Watson, which contained her DNA and gunshot residue linked to Addie's daughter, Emma. Tire tracks found at the crime scene also matched Addie's vehicle.

Additionally, cell phone records and testimony from witnesses implicated Addie, who was the last known person to speak with Watson by phone before she died. A motorist also reported seeing a man near the crime scene, heightening suspicion surrounding Addie.

Resolution

According to ABC News, during the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence that connected Addie to the crime scene. The defense pleaded for reasonable doubt but did not make a case. The jury ultimately found Addie guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life without parole on the murder charge, and the jury recommended a maximum sentence of 20 years for armed criminal action.

Aftermath

According to Investigation Discovery, the verdict left an indelible mark on the two families. Watson's family was left grieving his loss, whereas Addie's family wrestled with the fact of his dual existence.

The case became emblematic of the catastrophic effects of lying and infidelity in relationships. Tim Watson, Molly's brother, expressed relief that justice was delivered but lamented the enduring emotional impact on their family.

Final thoughts (author's opinion)

The Molly Watson case serves as a harsh reminder of the risk of deception in relationships. While it is heartbreaking to see how love can become deadly, the story highlights the need for openness and honesty. The affair offers a compelling examination of the way secrets can result in horrific consequences and is an engaging read for those with a passion for true crime.

For more details on the case, watch Bad Romance season 2 episode 3 on ABC.

