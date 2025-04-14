Bad Romance season 2 episode 4: A detailed case overview

Bad Romance season 2 episode 4 explores the story of Lyntell Washington, a 40-year-old teacher who was shot to death near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was reported missing on June 9, 2016, after her 3-year-old daughter was found alone in a parking lot.

The child had blood on her feet and directed witnesses to a nearby vehicle, which was smeared in blood from the inside. Lyntell's daughter was taken to a children's counseling center, where she gave crucial details, which led the investigators to the culprit.

Bad Romance season 2 episode 4 explores the complete investigation behind finding the body of Lyntell Washington and her murderer. The episode, titled The Barefoot Witness, is set to air on April 15, 2025, at 10 pm EST on ABC.

What happened to Bad Romance episode subject Lyntell Washington?

Lyntell Washington's child was found walking alone (Image via Pexels)

According to ABC News, the subject of the Bad Romance episode, Lyntell Washington, was a single mother who worked as a teacher at Brookstown Middle Magnet Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

As reported by WAFB 9, on June 9, 2016, a woman named Leslie Parna found Lyntell's three-year-old daughter in a parking lot in Baton Rouge. As per ABC News, the child had blood on her feet and directed the witnesses towards a vehicle which had blood inside.

As reported by Keslie, the girl told her "Mr. Robbie." When one of the investigators asked about the blood, the child replied that it was Mr. Robbie.

After speaking to Lyntell's friends, investigators discovered that Mr. Robbie was Robert Marks. Reportedly, Marks was one of the assistant principals of Brookstown Middle Magnet Academy, where the Bad Romance episode victim worked as a teacher.

Bad Romance episode subject Lyntell Washington had a secret affair

Investigators discovered that Lyntell had an affair with Robert Marks (Image via Pexels)

As per ABC News, investigators discovered that Robert Marks was married and had a secret affair with Lyntell Washington. After being found on the parking lot, the 3-year-old child was taken to a children's counseling center for an interview.

As per WAFB 9, the child said that Mr. Robbie hurt her mother and her “mommy went to sleep.”

The child further added that she was with her mother and Robert Marks when she heard a ‘bang’ and after the bang, her mom was ‘shaking.’

The child revealed that it was Mr. Robbie who made the blood in the car. As reported by WAFB 9, on June 10, 2016, law enforcement officers distributed crews on land, in the air, and in the water to find the Bad Romance episode victim's body.

Reportedly, the troops started a search across five regions, including Baton Rouge, St. Francisville, Ramah, Baker, and Zachary, neighboring the region of South Louisiana.

As per WAFB 9, it was on June 14, 2016, when the body of Lyntell Washington was found in the rural region of Rosedale, located in Iberville Parish, in Louisiana. Upon autopsy, investigators discovered that the Bad Romance episode subject was shot multiple times to death.

Additionally, she was seven months pregnant at the time of her death and the unborn baby did not survive, as reported by Dr. Beau Clark. Upon DNA testing, it was revealed that Lyntell was pregnant with Robert Marks's child.

Lyntell Washington was pregnant with Robert Marks's child (Image via Pexels)

As per police records, Robert Marks was married and feared that his wife would discover the pregnancy.

As per Oxygen, on December 8, 2020, a grand jury in Louisiana charged Robert Marks with second-degree murder, aggravated abduction, feticide, two counts of kidnapping, four gun charges, and obstruction of justice.

As per ABC News, in February 2022, Robert Marks was sentenced to life in prison without any chance of parole.

