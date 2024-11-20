Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Why is Ursula feeling guilty over Grace’s death?

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 dropped on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, on Apple TV+. It's the start of the weekly episode release of the Irish dark comedy series after a two-episode premiere last week. The new episode showed the Garvey sisters mourning their fifth sister, Grace's death.

While episode 2 ended without showing Grace's dead body after her car accident, the third episode of the series confirmed that it was a fatal crash. The four remaining sisters were left dealing with the aftermath, from arranging Grace's funeral to contacting her new husband and making sure Blanaid was well taken care of.

One sister in particular, Ursula, was filled with grief but also guilt about Grace's death because she believed that she somehow caused the crash that took their sister's life. However, the Garvey sisters will soon realize that they have a common enemy who is not so different from the manipulative John Paul from Bad Sisters season 1.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why does Ursula think Grace's death was her fault?

If the previous episode wasn't clear enough about Grace's fate after the car crash, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 confirmed that the accident killed Grace. The latest episode started with the four remaining Garvey sisters stricken with grief after their sister died. Following the news, Ursula visited Eva's house, and heartbreak was evident on her face, especially when she ended up breaking down in tears even before even entering the house.

Eva, also crying, comforted her before the younger two sisters, Bibi and Becka, joined in the group hug. Inside the house, the four sisters tried to make sense of Grace's death while listening to the last voice message she sent Eva. In episode 2, just before the accident, Grace called the eldest sister, asking for help.

They believed Grace's accident was odd, with Bibi feeling incredulous about her crashing on a quiet road. And when Becka suggested that she could have been drunk driving, causing the crash. However, Bibi said that it was impossible because Grace was responsible when it came to drinking and driving and even refused to cycle home once. Eva then mentioned that Grace barely even took a paracetamol.

Ursula in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

When Bibi commented, asking if Grace could have taken anything that could have impaired her senses while driving, Ursula looked taken aback. She went out to get some air then and even visited Grace's house to look for the pills, which she didn't find. She started acting strange after her trip to Grace's house like she knew something about Grace's death that the rest of the sisters didn't.

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3's logline teased Ursula reaching her breaking point, because of the pills she gave Grace, as seen in the season 2 premiere of the black comedy series. Ursula had been sneaking some pills from the hospital for herself, and she gave some to Grace when she was feeling riled up.

It all came crashing back after Grace's death, and at some point, she asked Fergal to give her a heads-up once Grace's toxicology results came out. It appeared that she wanted to know if Grace had taken the pills around the time she was driving. If it showed in the toxicology tests, then it meant that Ursula was part of the reason why Grace crashed and died. This realization was what she was feeling guilty about.

It's the same thing she told Angelica during a vulnerable moment, that she felt guilty for giving Grace the pills. However, at the end of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3, Ursula found out from the toxicology report that Grace was clean of any alcohol or medication, causing her to break down in relief.

The Garvey Sisters have a new enemy in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3

Early in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3, Eva found withdrawal slips from Grace's green coat that she borrowed. It turned out that Grace took a lot of money on the day she died, making Eva even more suspicious. The rest of the Garvey sisters also became suspicious when Eva revealed the evidence to them.

At the end of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3, after they received Grace's toxicology results, Ursula revealed to the sisters about giving Grace the pills. She also told her sisters that she had told Angelica about giving Grace pills and that Angelica was using that confession against her.

Garvey sisters in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

By that point, Ursula had already given Angelica an envelope filled with cash they called "for quiet." The money was supposedly for the broken window and for Angelica to keep quiet about knowing about the pills. Ursula revealed all these to her sisters before telling them that she believed Angelica did the same thing to Grace. If true, it could explain why Grace took a large sum of money on the day she died.

Ursula revealed to the sisters that Angelica could have blackmailed Grace about knowing that she killed JP. Ursula called Angelica a "parasite," and at that point, the rest of the sisters started to realize that someone new was terrorizing them one by one, first Grace, then Ursula. Ursula explained that Angelica would likely be searching for the next person she could leech onto, to which Becka replied:

"So, let's get one step ahead of her."

Also read: Did Bad Sisters season 1 reveal everything about Laura's past?

The end of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 teases Angelica befriending Blanaid

The end of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 saw the four remaining Garvey sisters start to conspire against their new enemy—Angelica. But before the episode ended, the final scene teased a major twist that no one saw coming.

Angelica was seen pinning some pictures on a corkboard. There was a picture of Grace and Blanaid in there. As Angelica pinned another photo on the board, one with her and Grace holding a cake, the door to the pub was heard opening. Angelica then turned towards the door and smiled at the person entering the pub, which turned out to be Grace's daughter, Blanaid.

So far in the previous episode of Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters season 2, Angelica and Blanaid had never had any interaction. This new twist, where Angelica fosters another relationship with someone from the Garvey family, teases more drama in the coming episodes. Whether Angelica befriending the grieving daughter out of the goodness of her heart or if getting close to Blanaid is part of a more sinister plan is yet to be determined.

Catch Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 now streaming on Apple TV+. The complete episodes of the first season of the dark comedy series and the first two episodes of its second season can also be watched on the platform with a subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback