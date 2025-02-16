  • home icon
BAFTA Awards 2025: Full list of nominations

By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Feb 16, 2025 16:12 GMT
David Tennant will be hosting the the BAFTA Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on February 16, 2025, and will be broadcast across multiple networks starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. Scottish actor David Tennant, known for projects such as Doctor Who (2005–2010, 2013) and Good Omens (2019–present), will return as host for the second consecutive time.

Several films have been nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025, including awards season favorites such as Anora, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist. Other nominations include films that have recently gained recognition, establishing themselves as favorites among both audiences and critics.

Full list of nominees for BAFTA Awards 2025

Mikey Madison has been nominated for Best Actress for Anora at the BAFTA Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Given below are the nominees for the BAFTA Awards 2025:

Best film

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

  • Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison - Anora
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
  • Demi Moore - The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

  • Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
  • Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
  • Hugh Grant - Heretic
  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress

  • Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
  • Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked
  • Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
  • Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

  • Yura Borisov - Anora
  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
  • Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
  • Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
  • Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

  • Sean Baker - Anora
  • Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat -The Substance
  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
  • Edward Berger - Conclave
  • Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Kneecap

Documentary

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Will & Harper
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • The Wild Robot
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Children's and family film

  • Flow
  • Kensuke's Kingdom
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Substance
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain

Adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Conclave
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (publicly voted)

  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • David Jonsson
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

  • The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
  • Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
  • Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
  • Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
  • The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu

Costume design

  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Editing

  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
Production design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Make-up and hair

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Sound

  • Blitz
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Special visual effects

  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

British short film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Stomach Bug

British short animation

  • Adiós
  • Mog's Christmas
  • Wander to Wonder

Also read: Conclave overtakes Emilia Pérez at the BAFTA nominations, earning 12 nods

Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is the most nominated film at the BAFTA Awards 2025, receiving 12 nominations. It is closely followed by Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, which has been nominated in 11 categories.

The Brutalist has garnered nominations in nine categories at the BAFTA Awards 2025, while Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked have each received seven nominations. A Complete Unknown and Kneecap have been nominated in six categories, while both Nosferatu and The Substance have received five nominations.

Edited by Shubham Soni
