BAFTA Awards 2025: Full list of nominations

The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on February 16, 2025, and will be broadcast across multiple networks starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. Scottish actor David Tennant, known for projects such as Doctor Who (2005–2010, 2013) and Good Omens (2019–present), will return as host for the second consecutive time.

Several films have been nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025, including awards season favorites such as Anora, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist. Other nominations include films that have recently gained recognition, establishing themselves as favorites among both audiences and critics.

Full list of nominees for BAFTA Awards 2025

Mikey Madison has been nominated for Best Actress for Anora at the BAFTA Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Given below are the nominees for the BAFTA Awards 2025:

Best film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat -The Substance

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Kneecap

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated film

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Children's and family film

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

Anora

The Substance

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Conclave

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (publicly voted)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Costume design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Make-up and hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special visual effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

British short film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

British short animation

Adiós

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Also read: Conclave overtakes Emilia Pérez at the BAFTA nominations, earning 12 nods

Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is the most nominated film at the BAFTA Awards 2025, receiving 12 nominations. It is closely followed by Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, which has been nominated in 11 categories.

The Brutalist has garnered nominations in nine categories at the BAFTA Awards 2025, while Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked have each received seven nominations. A Complete Unknown and Kneecap have been nominated in six categories, while both Nosferatu and The Substance have received five nominations.

