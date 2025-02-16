BAFTA Awards 2025: Full list of nominations

The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on February 16, 2025, and will be broadcast across multiple networks starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre. Scottish actor David Tennant, known for projects such as Doctor Who (2005–2010, 2013) and Good Omens (2019–present), will return as host for the second consecutive time.
Several films have been nominated for the BAFTA Awards 2025, including awards season favorites such as Anora, Emilia Pérez, and The Brutalist. Other nominations include films that have recently gained recognition, establishing themselves as favorites among both audiences and critics.
Full list of nominees for BAFTA Awards 2025
Given below are the nominees for the BAFTA Awards 2025:
Best film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Supporting actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Director
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat -The Substance
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Kneecap
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Will & Harper
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Animated film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- The Wild Robot
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Children's and family film
- Flow
- Kensuke's Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
- Anora
- The Substance
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Emilia Pérez
- Conclave
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (publicly voted)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
- The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Casting
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
Costume design
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Editing
- Anora
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Make-up and hair
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Sound
- Blitz
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Special visual effects
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
British short film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Stomach Bug
British short animation
- Adiós
- Mog's Christmas
- Wander to Wonder
Also read: Conclave overtakes Emilia Pérez at the BAFTA nominations, earning 12 nods
Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is the most nominated film at the BAFTA Awards 2025, receiving 12 nominations. It is closely followed by Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, which has been nominated in 11 categories.
The Brutalist has garnered nominations in nine categories at the BAFTA Awards 2025, while Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked have each received seven nominations. A Complete Unknown and Kneecap have been nominated in six categories, while both Nosferatu and The Substance have received five nominations.