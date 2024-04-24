"Be kind to yourselves mamas" — Acolyte actress Jodie Turner-Smith talks about the pressure on women to "snap back" after pregnancy

Jodie Turner-Smith, the British actress and model, recently shared her thoughts about pregnancy and new mothers dealing with expectations to bounce back after giving birth.

The 37-year-old shares a daughter, Juno Rose Diana, with her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson. Their child was born in April 2020. Smith filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, back in Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2023, and listed "irreconcilable differences" as her reason.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Smith took to Instagram stories to share a post by life/wellness coach Lori Bregman, talking about life 6 weeks post-partum. The model wrote about her take on the matter, saying:

"I understand the pressure to 'snap back' but the reality is that is completely impossible. Your body must go through its own journey and being a portal for a new soul is an enormously physical, emotional, and spiritual task!!! Be kind to yourself mamas."

Jodie Turner-Smith talks about post-partum and advises new mothers

Jodie Smith talks about pregnancy. (Image via Instagram/@jodiesmith)

Jodie Turner-Smith and Canadian actor Joshua Jackson reportedly first met each other at a birthday party for Usher in 2018. They got married a year later on August 18, 2019, and welcomed a daughter, Juno Rose Diana in 2020.

In October 2023, the model filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The court documents showed the pair's date of separation as September 13, 2023. She filed for joint physical and legal custody of Juno and neither party was ordered to pay child support.

On Tuesday, Jodie Turner-Smith wrote a caption about post-partum on her Instagram stories while sharing a wellness post for new mothers. The actress advised women to let their bodies go through their journey and added:

"Don't let anyone make you think you should be back to 'normal' two seconds after giving birth."

The original post was made by an influencer named Lori Bregman, who stated that people who normalized women healing just 6 weeks post-partum were lying. She then went on to describe how it should instead be a 12-18 months timeline of recovery for new mothers. In the caption, Bregman talked about maternity pay leaves, mental & physical health, and more.

Jodie Turner-Smith has been outspoken about the challenges of pregnancy, post-partum, and motherhood for years. Back in April 2023, in an interview with Elle, she talked about her looks and outfits during pregnancy.

During the sit-down, she advocated for women who feel insecure about changes in their bodies during and after pregnancy. She reassured mothers, saying:

"Pregnancy really I think teaches you to accept your body 'cause you have no control over what's happening. You're actually holding this sacred space, but all of your body image issues can just trip up on the fact that you have no control over what's happening. I feel like pregnancy really taught me to just let go and go with the flow, which I think is a great lesson to incorporate into style."

Jodie Turner-Smith is an accomplished actress who made her feature film debut in The Neon Demon in 2016. She has since acted in several other projects, including Queen & Slim, After Yang, White Noise, and more.

The actress is set to perform in the next Star Wars thriller, The Acolyte, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. Her character bears the title of Mother and is called Mother Aniseya, “the leader of a coven of Witches who value their independence and the preservation of their beliefs and powers,” according to StarWars.com.

Other members of the cast include Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, and more.