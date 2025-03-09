Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 dropped on Netflix on March 6, 2025. Although the show has a low audience rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, the first part of season 1 rose to the top of the streamer’s TV chart in the second week.

The finale episode of part 1 showed Rain recovering from surgical complications in the hospital, Sylvie kidnapped, Kimmie and Angel on the run, and Mallory's hair care company in legal trouble.

The eight episodes of Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 answered the lingering questions left by part 1. Olivia blackmailed the attorney Lena into not filing the class-action lawsuit and Kimmie managed to save Sylvie.

Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 finale, Now Make It Thunder, answered one of the biggest questions that fans have wondered about throughout the season. How is Horace going to stop his money from falling into his family's hands?

If Horace is survived by his wife, his duplicitous family will not inherit the money he spent years in amassing. So, he proposed to Kimmie who agreed to marry him.

Why did Kimmie agree to get married to Horace in Beauty in Black season 1 part 2?

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 (Image via Netflix)

Kimmie has had some big debts since the beginning of Beauty in Black season 1. Then, in her quest to save her 16-year-old sister Sylvie, she makes a lot of enemies along the way. She could definitely use some money, and her marriage to Horace would give her the financial security she needed.

Even so, Kimmie did not immediately agree to marry Horace. She took a few minutes to think about it. She was aware that it was not love that Horace was marrying her for. So, she asked him the real reason behind this decision.

Horace told her that he did not want his layabout sons to inherit his hard-earned money, and since he did not have a wife, this was exactly what would happen once he passed away. Marrying a relative stranger like Kimmie is a better option to him than letting his sons become rich by chance.

Money was one thing Kimmie was willing to marry Horace for. The other reason was becoming a part of the elite status. Marrying Horace would make her a Bellarie, which was equivalent of being a Kennedy or a Hilton.

When she told the nurse at Sylvie's hospital that she was engaged to a Bellarie, the nurse, who was trying to kick Sylvie out, immediately changed her tone. So, marrying Horace definitely had its perks.

Horace's family attempted to stop the wedding in Beauty in Black season 1 part 2

A still from Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 (Image via Netflix)

Horace's lawyer tries to lure Kimmie to the hospital's lobby where the other Bellarie family members were waiting to confront her. The lawyer begins to act suspicious when he brings Kimmie outside Horace's room, promising to answer her questions.

At the time, Horace was getting the cognitive test needed for the marriage to happen. Kimmie was never one to fall for such silly tricks and immediately picked up on the lawyer's strange behavior. She refused to go to the lobby at all.

Meanwhile, Horace, who was well aware of his family's nature, had already asked the hospital's security to lock down his wing so that his family could not reach him and Kimmie. He knew that they would never let the marriage happen.

The Bellarie family eventually ganged up on the security guard and pushed their way past him. However, by the time they reached, Horace and Kimmie were already married.

All their attempts of trying to stop Horace's money from falling into a non-Bellarie's hands, much less someone who complicated their lives, failed.

Beauty in Black season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

