Beyond Goodbye season 2: Everything we know so far

Although many fans have been eagerly anticipating an announcement regarding Beyond Goodbye season 2 due to the remarkable success of its first season, there has been no official confirmation from credible sources so far. This means the audience will need to wait a bit longer before receiving any updates related to this matter.

That being said, the chances of Beyond Goodbye season 2 being produced are slim, as the first season effectively wrapped up the character storylines by the end of the show. As a result, unless the creators choose to revamp the show's plot by introducing new characters or somehow bringing back existing ones, the likelihood of it receiving a second season is nearly 1 in 10.

Will there be Beyond Goodbye season 2?

At the moment, there has been no official confirmation regarding the status of Beyond Goodbye season 2. Although viewers are eager to see another season of the extremely popular Japanese romantic drama series, it will take more than just the viewers' enthusiasm to renew the show.

Whether or not a show is renewed depends on various factors, including the audience's reception, market trends that determine whether a specific project will be financially beneficial to those involved, and the availability of the people involved in the filmmaking process.

One of the most important factors, however, is if the storyline of a particular project can be continued following where it last left off.

Those who have watched Beyond Goodbye season 1 would know that the show concluded with the death of Kazuma, who received the heart of Saeko's late fiancé Yusuke.

Kazuma, who obtained the heart from Yusuke after his death, had retained memories relating to Saeko as the heart originally belonged to Yusuke before it came to him.

Thus, unless the creators choose to reintroduce Kazuma in some capacity or someone else comes into possession of the heart again, leading to that person crossing paths with Saeko once again, there aren't many prospects for the show to progress toward Beyond Goodbye season 2.

Also read: Beyond Goodbye season 1 ending explained: What happens to Kazuma?

About the first look trailer of Beyond Goodbye season 2 currently doing the rounds

After the end of Beyond Goodbye season 1, numerous YouTube channels have been posting compilation videos related to the show under the title "First look trailer of Beyond Goodbye season 2." However, these videos, which initially excite viewers, are not what they appear to be.

Upon opening these videos, viewers discover that the content is presenting theories about the possible second season of the show, including aspects like the storyline, the cast and the potential start date for filming. Hence, it is important to clarify that these videos are not genuine and lack any credible basis to confirm season 2 of the series.

Also read: Beyond Goodbye season 1: Full list of cast in the series.

About the show

The first season of Beyond Goodbye tells the story of Saeko, who loses her fiancé, Yusuke, in an accident. What comes after is a tale of sorrow, discovery, and optimism that eventually guides Saeko toward a journey of finding contentment with everything she possesses. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Beyond Goodbye tells the story of Saeko (Arimura), who loses the love of her life, Yusuke, in an accident on the day he proposes to her. Naruse (Sakaguchi) receives Yusuke’s heart in a transplant, giving him a new lease on life."

The logline continues:

"Drawn together by fate, Saeko and Naruse meet, and Yusuke’s memories begin to awaken inside him. Set against the backdrop of Hokkaido and Hawaii, this story explores the enduring power of love."

Also read: Beyond Goodbye Season 1: Release date, where to watch, plot and more.

All episodes of Beyond Goodbye season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.

