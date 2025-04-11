Black Mirror season 7 Eulogy ending explained: Did Phillip attend Carol's funeral?

Black Mirror Season 7, consisting of 6 episodes, was released on April 10, 2025. The fifth episode of the show, titled Eulogy, is directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor. Series creator Charlie Brooker penned the script alongside Ella Road, a screenwriter and playwright best known for her stage play The Phlebotomist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Mirror season 7 episode 5, Eulogy. Reader discretion is advised.

Black Mirror season 7 episode Eulogy is an emotional rollercoaster for fans as well as the lead character, Phillip Connarty, portrayed by Paul Giamatti. At the beginning of the episode, Phillip, a lonely old man, receives a call from the representative of a woman named Kelly Royce.

The representative is from a company named Eulogy and informs Phillip that Kelly's mother, Carol Royce, has died. However, it is not until Phillip hears Carol's maiden name, Hartman, that it rings a bell for him.

The male representative tells Phillip that Eulogy is a technology that curates people's recollections of the deceased person and uses them for the memorial. Despite his reluctance, Phillip accepts the package from Eulogy and decides to use it.

It is revealed that Phillip and Carol, a cello player, were once lovers, but the former ended up heartbroken after being scorned by Carol. However, by the end of the episode, his entire perception is changed about what had really happened between them and he attends her funeral.

Black Mirror season 7 Eulogy: Why does Phillip resent Carol at the beginning?

Paul Giamatti as Phillip in Black Mirror season 7 (Image via Netflix)

The Eulogy system has an AI guide adapted from Carol's daughter, Kelly Royce, who helps Phillip walk through the memories he has of Carol. The system immerses the user into the photographs that they have of the deceased person.

Unfortunately, Phillip has only three pictures, which he had stored away in a box in his attic, just like he had pushed his memories of her at the back of his brain. Even in those pictures, Carol's face is not visible because in a fit of rage, Phillip had sabotaged them.

The reason behind his resentment towards Carol is that she had rejected his marriage proposal although he traveled all the way to London to do it. She did not touch the expensive champagne he had ordered and had left him alone at the restaurant after he popped the question.

Black Mirror season 7 Eulogy: How does Phillip find out the real reason behind Carol rejecting him?

Phillip attends Carol's funeral in Black Mirror season 7 (Image via Netflix)

As Phillip walks down memory lane with the AI guide, he realizes that his perspective of the past events involving him and Carol is different from what happened. While he relives the events in the photographs, the AI guide's tone goes from cajoling to sharp as she forces him to see things from Carol's perspective.

It does not take long for Phillip to realize just how wrong he was about certain things regarding Carol. For instance, there is a Halloween picture in which Phillip claims that Carol spent the entire night next to a Devil-costumed man while he and his co-worker, Emma, stood and watched her from afar. The AI guide points out that Carol was trying to get away from the costumed man.

Towards the end, the AI guide reveals that she is carries Kelly's memories and is there to corroborate the accuracy of the eulogy. It reveals to Phillip what he had missed to see when he proposed to Carol that night in London. She looked different and refused to drink the champagne because she was pregnant with Kelly.

The guide tells Phillip that if he had not skipped the intro of the Eulogy system, he would have realized that it is adapted from Kelly. The guide also claims that Phillip never replied to the letter Carol sent him, but the old man says that there was no letter only to be proved wrong when he finally develops a letter from that ill-fated trip to London.

The photo is of a messy hotel room, and on its floor is a letter addressed to 'Philly', which was the nickname Carol had given to Phillip. The man is devastated by this and remembers that a maid had put his belongings together in a pile because he was too drunk and angry to do that himself.

Luckily, he finds the letter in which Carol had admitted that after she found out Phillip had cheated on her with Emma, she was mad and had a one-night stand with a colleague. She was pregnant and did not know how Phillip would react to the news.

Carol had written that she loved him and invited him to meet her after her matinée performance the next day, but understood if he never wanted to see her again. Phillip never went and life moved on for them both, but with different meanings of the same event. They both loved each other, but never got the chance to say it to each other due to miscommunication.

Black Mirror season 7 is available to stream on Netflix.

