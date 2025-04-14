Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Black Mirror season 7 premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025. Music plays a central role in supporting each standalone episode's themes, tone, and storytelling. Across its six-episode run, the show features a mix of licensed tracks and original compositions that reinforce emotional beats and visual storytelling.

A diverse group of composers contributed to Black Mirror season 7, including Ames Bessada, Daniel Pemberton, Ariel Marx, Brian Reitzell, Matthew Herbert, and Lucinda Chua. Their work spans atmospheric piano themes, suspenseful synth builds, and emotional string pieces. The full soundtrack was released digitally by Netflix Music on April 11, 2025, and is available across major streaming platforms.

Tracks in Black Mirror season 7

Paul Giamatti’s character sits amidst analog gear and vinyl records in Eulogy, an episode from Black Mirror season 7. (Image via Netflix)

Episode 1: Common People

Yodeling My Blues Away by Wylie And The Wild West – plays when Amanda and Mike drive to the hotel.

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas – performed live by a hotel duo.

Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton – performed by the hotel band.

Episode 2: Bête Noire

Starfire 500 by Amyl and the Sniffers – plays when Maria enters Verity’s house.

Shithouse by Big Special – plays during the end credits.

Episode 3: Hotel Reverie

Clair de Lune by Debussy – performed on piano by Clara in the hotel.

Rêverie by François-Joël Thiollier – used during the closing credits.

Episode 4: Plaything

We Have Explosive by The Future Sound of London – plays during the episode's credits.

Episode 5: Eulogy

Fool’s Gold by The Stone Roses – played when Phillip selects a track recommended by the guide.

Too Drunk To F** * by Dead Kennedys – heard during the Halloween party photo montage.

Brief background music by the fictional band The Head is also used.

Episode 6: USS Callister: Into Infinity

No licensed songs are used. The episode features only an original score.

The Black Mirror season 7 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major platforms. Netflix Music released a digital album featuring the complete original score on April 11, 2025.

Score composers of Black Mirror season 7 and their tracks

The episode, a sequel to USS Callister, features a futuristic score by Daniel Pemberton. (Image via Netflix)

Ames Bessada

Common People Do

Dum Dummies

We're Subscribers

Something About Amanda

Serenity

Last Bet

Daniel Pemberton

Hucklebuck

It Changed

Allergies

She Follows

Empress

USS Callister: Into Infinity

Autahi Skirmish

Set a Course

The Heart of Infinity

Mass Invite

Cut and Paste

Shutdown

All Is Lost

Alive Two

Ariel Marx

Hotel Reverie

Black Rose

Dr. Alex Palmer

The Kiss

Forbidden Love

Self Aware

The Void

I'll Be Yours Forevermore

Brian Reitzell

Plaything Acid Beat

Artificial Lifeforms Off the Hook

Yer Killing Them

An Update for All of Us

Energy Trip

Matthew Herbert & Lucinda Chua

Other Pictures (Herbert & Chua)

One Photo (Herbert)

The Letter (Herbert)

I Left the Earth (Chua)

Orchestra Pit (Chua)

A Slice of Life (Chua)

Additional details of Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack

In an April 10, 2025 report by Film Music Reporter, Netflix confirmed that six composers contributed original scores to Black Mirror season 7. Each episode features a curated soundtrack that blends classical music, punk, synth-heavy instrumentals, and ambient scores. Some songs are performed live within the story world, while others play during critical plot developments or end credits.

The track Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) returns as a recurring musical motif, having appeared in previous seasons. In Black Mirror season 7, it is performed by a hotel duo in the episode Common People, continuing its legacy as a thematic thread across the Black Mirror universe.

Ames Bessada, who also worked on Joan Is Awful, returned to score Common People, while Daniel Pemberton was behind the music for both Bête Noire and USS Callister: Into Infinity. Ariel Marx provided the compositions for Hotel Reverie, while Plaything was scored by Brian Reitzell. Matthew Herbert and Lucinda Chua collaborated on the score for Eulogy.

Several musical selections were included to reflect the Black Mirror's thematic legacy. The soundtrack selection process was overseen by show creator Charlie Brooker and music supervisors and was completed during post-production. No AI-generated tools were used in the creation or curation of the music.

The Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack highlights the show's ongoing commitment to sound as a narrative device. As each episode explores a different facet of technology and society, its accompanying music further grounds the story’s emotional tone, linking to earlier seasons and charting new sonic territory.

