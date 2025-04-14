Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the series

Black Mirror season 7 premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025. Music plays a central role in supporting each standalone episode's themes, tone, and storytelling. Across its six-episode run, the show features a mix of licensed tracks and original compositions that reinforce emotional beats and visual storytelling.
A diverse group of composers contributed to Black Mirror season 7, including Ames Bessada, Daniel Pemberton, Ariel Marx, Brian Reitzell, Matthew Herbert, and Lucinda Chua. Their work spans atmospheric piano themes, suspenseful synth builds, and emotional string pieces. The full soundtrack was released digitally by Netflix Music on April 11, 2025, and is available across major streaming platforms.
Tracks in Black Mirror season 7
Episode 1: Common People
- Yodeling My Blues Away by Wylie And The Wild West – plays when Amanda and Mike drive to the hotel.
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas – performed live by a hotel duo.
- Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton – performed by the hotel band.
Episode 2: Bête Noire
- Starfire 500 by Amyl and the Sniffers – plays when Maria enters Verity’s house.
- Shithouse by Big Special – plays during the end credits.
Episode 3: Hotel Reverie
- Clair de Lune by Debussy – performed on piano by Clara in the hotel.
- Rêverie by François-Joël Thiollier – used during the closing credits.
Episode 4: Plaything
- We Have Explosive by The Future Sound of London – plays during the episode's credits.
Episode 5: Eulogy
- Fool’s Gold by The Stone Roses – played when Phillip selects a track recommended by the guide.
- Too Drunk To F** * by Dead Kennedys – heard during the Halloween party photo montage.
- Brief background music by the fictional band The Head is also used.
Episode 6: USS Callister: Into Infinity
- No licensed songs are used. The episode features only an original score.
The Black Mirror season 7 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major platforms. Netflix Music released a digital album featuring the complete original score on April 11, 2025.
Score composers of Black Mirror season 7 and their tracks
Ames Bessada
- Common People Do
- Dum Dummies
- We're Subscribers
- Something About Amanda
- Serenity
- Last Bet
Daniel Pemberton
- Hucklebuck
- It Changed
- Allergies
- She Follows
- Empress
- USS Callister: Into Infinity
- Autahi Skirmish
- Set a Course
- The Heart of Infinity
- Mass Invite
- Cut and Paste
- Shutdown
- All Is Lost
- Alive Two
Ariel Marx
- Hotel Reverie
- Black Rose
- Dr. Alex Palmer
- The Kiss
- Forbidden Love
- Self Aware
- The Void
- I'll Be Yours Forevermore
Brian Reitzell
- Plaything Acid Beat
- Artificial Lifeforms Off the Hook
- Yer Killing Them
- An Update for All of Us
- Energy Trip
Matthew Herbert & Lucinda Chua
- Other Pictures (Herbert & Chua)
- One Photo (Herbert)
- The Letter (Herbert)
- I Left the Earth (Chua)
- Orchestra Pit (Chua)
- A Slice of Life (Chua)
Additional details of Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack
In an April 10, 2025 report by Film Music Reporter, Netflix confirmed that six composers contributed original scores to Black Mirror season 7. Each episode features a curated soundtrack that blends classical music, punk, synth-heavy instrumentals, and ambient scores. Some songs are performed live within the story world, while others play during critical plot developments or end credits.
The track Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) returns as a recurring musical motif, having appeared in previous seasons. In Black Mirror season 7, it is performed by a hotel duo in the episode Common People, continuing its legacy as a thematic thread across the Black Mirror universe.
Ames Bessada, who also worked on Joan Is Awful, returned to score Common People, while Daniel Pemberton was behind the music for both Bête Noire and USS Callister: Into Infinity. Ariel Marx provided the compositions for Hotel Reverie, while Plaything was scored by Brian Reitzell. Matthew Herbert and Lucinda Chua collaborated on the score for Eulogy.
Several musical selections were included to reflect the Black Mirror's thematic legacy. The soundtrack selection process was overseen by show creator Charlie Brooker and music supervisors and was completed during post-production. No AI-generated tools were used in the creation or curation of the music.
The Black Mirror season 7 soundtrack highlights the show's ongoing commitment to sound as a narrative device. As each episode explores a different facet of technology and society, its accompanying music further grounds the story’s emotional tone, linking to earlier seasons and charting new sonic territory.