Black Snow season 2: Full list of cast explored

Black Snow is an Australian crime-drama series released by Stan on January 1, 2023. Produced by Gaslight Pictures, Black Snow captivated audiences immediately, earning a 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and a rating of 7.2 on IMDb.

Black Snow follows Detective James Cormack of the Queensland Police Service, who specializes in cold cases. Season 1 of Black Snow is set in 2019 in the fictional town of Ashford, where Detective Cormack is assigned to a case from 1994 involving the murder of 16-year-old Isabel Baker.

The series was renewed for a second season. In this second instalment, Cormack is placed in the fictional town of Moorevale in 2024 to investigate the missing persons case of Zoe Jacobs, dating back to 2003. Unofficially, he is also trying to unscramble the case of his brother's disappearance in 1994.

Cast of Black Snow season 2

Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack

HBO's "Dune: Prophecy" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Travis Fimmel reprises his lead role for the second season of Black Snow. Having started with a career in modelling, Travis has worked exclusively for Calvin Klein, and was named one of the sexiest bachelors by People magazine in 2002. As an actor, he is known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok on History Channel's Vikings (2013-2017), and Desmond Hart in Dune: Prophecy (2024).

Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs

Berlinale 2023 - Amazon Prime Video Dinner - Source: Getty

Jana McKinnon plays Zoe Jacobs, who disappears after her 21st birthday party. Jana is an Austrian-Australian actor who began her career at a very young age with European films. Her first role in a German film, Wach, earned her a New Faces Award for Best Young Actress. She made her Australian TV debut with the lead role of Jo in the miniseries Bad Behavior (2023).

Dan Spielman as Leo Jacobs

Dan Spielman as Leo Jacobs. (Still from Black Snow trailer, via Stan)

Dan Spielman plays the father of the missing Zoe Jacobs. He is known for his roles in The Secret Life of Us (2001-2005) and One Perfect Day (2013).

Megan Smart as Samara Kahlil

Australian Womens Film Festival 2023 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Megan Smart plays Samara Kahlil, the police officer who finds Zoe's missing bag, prompting the reopening of the case. Born to Lebanese parents in Brisbane, Australia, Megan made her acting debut with the 2017 film Breath. She is also known for her role in ABC's Harrow.

Other cast and characters for Black Snow season 2 include:

• Victoria Haralabidou as Nadja Jacobs

• George Mason as Ritchie Cormack

• Ella Scott Lynch as Dr. Nina Hirsch

• Kat Stewart as Julie Cosgrove

Black Snow season 2 will be available to stream on AMC+ from April 24, 2025.

