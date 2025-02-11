BLACKPINK’s Lisa walks the red carpet for The White Lotus season 3 premiere, celebrating her Hollywood debut

The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on HBO on February 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Created by Mike White, the much-awaited show chronicles the tales of visitors and staff of the White Lotus hotels, with each season set in a different location. The show will take viewers to Thailand and continue its gripping story about death, spirituality, and Eastern religions. The show will be available on HBO and MAX.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa walked the red carpet at the premiere, commemorating a turning point in her career. Attending the event to celebrate her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3, the K-pop sensation donned a gown, with viral pictures that captured her enthusiasm.

Lisa’s acting debut in The White Lotus season 3 is pivotal for her career. She plays Mook, an employee at the luxurious White Lotus hotel in Thailand. In her interview with Variety, Lisa revealed her enthusiasm and anxiety about entering a different field.

Lisa celebrates her Hollywood debut on The White Lotus season 3 Red Carpet

Lisa made waves at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 with her elegant red carpet appearance. The BLACKPINK star wore a custom Miss Sohee SS24 gown in a striking white and yellow combo. The floor-length dress produced a corset-like shape using sheer mesh detailing ornamented with pearls and beads.

Lisa also wore a handcrafted white lotus accessory from the Thai brand SARRAN, a standout piece of her red carpet ensemble. Her Thai heritage was meaningfully acknowledged by the golden lotus petals, which complemented the Thai setting of The White Lotus season 3. The accessory symbolized her roots, and the golden nail polish further unified the theme.

Lisa’s understated makeup and hair added to her overall polished look. She sported a soft blush with black winged eyeliner and nude lips, keeping her appearance fresh and natural. Her signature bangs framed her face, and her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down style, completing her elegant ensemble.

In an interview with Variety, Lisa reflected on her nerves and excitement as she made her acting debut.

“I don’t know what to feel right now. I’m just so excited. I can’t wait for all of you guys to watch this show,” Lisa shared.

The singer, known for her K-pop stardom, expressed gratitude for the supportive environment on set. Despite her initial nerves, Lisa’s first acting experience proved to be enjoyable, with her co-stars offering encouragement.

Lisa begins a promising career with her season 3 debut in The White Lotus. She excitedly shared her excitement about portraying Mook, as fans eagerly await to watch her performance. Lisa also hinted at future projects by saying she’d like to star in an action film.

More about The White Lotus season 3

While maintaining the unique mix of social criticism and dark humor, The White Lotus’s third season boasts a fresh cast and setting. Filming this season in Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui highlights Thailand’s natural beauty while exploring topics including spirituality, death, and interpersonal relationships while honoring Thailand.

Lisa plays Mook, an employee at the White Lotus in Thailand, one of the many new characters the new season brings in. Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, and Aimee Lou Woods are other well-known cast members.

Natasha Rothwell returns to her role as Belinda Lindsey from the first season, while Lisa makes her acting debut. The White Lotus season 3 is set to be another success as viewers eagerly await the premiere.

The third season centers on the reunion of three lifelong friends for a girls’ trip. Unexpected turns result from tensions and secrets that surface while they enjoy their stay at the opulent resort. With its Thai setting adding a new level of intrigue, the show’s commentary on privilege, wealth, and the complexity of human nature never fails to enthrall viewers.

The White Lotus season 3 is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2025, on HBO.

