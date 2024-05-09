BMF season 3 episode 10 (finale): Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the final chapter of Black Mafia Family (BMF) Season 3 draws near, fans of the electric crime drama are preparing for an epic conclusion. Since its premiere, BMF has managed to captivate audiences with a gritty portrayal of the Flenory brothers rising to power in the 1980s drug trade.

The highly awaited episode 10 will air on May 10, 2024. BMF had, from its inception, held viewers' interest with its storytelling, well-developed characters, and thrilling action. Rapper 50 Cent executive produced it, with an outstanding cast led by Demetrius Lil Meech Flenory Jr.

The show has successfully dramatized actual events that shaped one of America’s most notorious criminal families. Each episode progressively shows deeper revelations concerning the world of the Flenory brothers, starting from humble beginnings till they became empire builders through crimes.

When and where will BMF season 3 episode 10 (finale) be released?

On May 10, at 8PM ET, one can watch Episode 10 which will air on Starz and will serve as the season finale for this series. Below is the release schedule for the finale episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 10, 2024 5:00 PM Central Time (CT) Thursday, May 10, 2024 6:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, May 10, 2024 7:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, May 10, 2024 8:00 PM Central European Time (CET) Friday, May 11, 2024 2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, May 11, 2024 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Friday, May 11, 2024 10:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Friday, May 11, 2024 5:30 AM

The BMF finale can be watched on Starz through either their TV channel or the Starz streaming app.

What can fans expect from BMF season 3 episode 10 (finale)?

Named Prime Time, this season’s climax promises an action-filled end to Flenory siblings’ stormy journey together. Their recent Miami activities have been discovered by authorities putting Meech and Terry in jeopardy of losing their American Dream.

In order not to lose what they worked hard for, the brothers unite and plan how they can get back their things, as well as expand their empire to cities like St. Louis with Miami acting as the hub. Mexico would be a destination for them to replenish the stock that is needed for one of their most exciting trips ever.

Will BMF have a season 4?

The series will have a fourth season. The renewal happened even before the premiere of Season 3, thus ensuring the continuity of the enthralling tale of the Flenory Brothers’ rise in the drug trade during the ‘80s. Production is likely to start in Spring, and viewers can therefore expect to watch it in early 2025, based on previous seasons' release date traditions.

