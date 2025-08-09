BMF season 4 episode 10 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

BMF season 4 episode 10 is set to premiere on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Starz. The final episode will continue the story of Meech and Terry, the two street legends from southwest Detroit, as they pursue their plans for expansion in California. In episode 9, Meech pushes BMF into California expansion, establishing significant alliances, as Nicole becomes a mother to a son. Tragedy strikes when Loco is killed in a car explosion, business is brought to a stop, and eyebrows are raised, with old foe Lamar making his way to Atlanta.BMF season 4 episode 10 could involve Lamar's return, triggering violent retribution towards Meech and Terry. With California expansion at a standstill and Atlanta operations compromised, the brothers confront external threats as well as unresolved betrayals that invite further instability within BMF.When does BMF season 4 episode 10 come out? Release time for all major time zonesNicole in BMF season 4 (Image via Starz)BMF season 4 episode 10 will be released on August 15, 2025, at 9:00 pm PT/ET. However, the release date and timings will vary based on the time zones. Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease Date and DayTimePacific Time (PT)August 15, 2025, Friday9:00 pmEastern Time (ET)August 15, 2025, Friday9:00 pmUK (BST)August 16, 2025, Saturday2:00 amCentral European Time (CET)August 16, 2025, Saturday 3:00 amIndia (IST)August 16, 2025, Saturday 6:30 amAustralia (AEST)August 16, 2025, Saturday 11:00 amBMF season 4 episode 10 will be available to stream exclusively on Starz. In the United States, Starz offers several subscription packs, which cost $10.99/month, $45.99 for six months, or $69.99 annually. The content can be accessed via a Starz add-on subscription on platforms such as Prime Video, Hulu, and Sling.How many episodes are left in BMF season 4?With the fourth season consisting of 10 episodes, BMF season 4 episode 10 will be the finale. Although there has been no official news on the renewal of the show for a fifth season, the final installment in the season will continue to expand on the Black Mafia Family's projects and personal growth.A brief recap of BMF season 4 episode 9 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBMF season 4 episode 9, titled Point of No Return, tracks the Flenory brothers as they cope with escalating problems. In Atlanta, their Stomping Grounds label falters following the death of their star performer, Purdy. Meanwhile, Detective Bryant's probes result in several stash houses being raided.Bryant's inside man, Laz, is discovered dead and soon identified as the mole who tipped off the authorities about the operation. Despite warnings from Terry, Meech moves ahead with expansion plans, persuading associate Loco to set up a meeting with California dealer Manuel. In California, Meech rapidly forms alliances with Mua's crew and the Bloods as a foundation for expansion.Back in Detroit, Nicole begins to give birth and has a healthy baby boy through C-section, whom she names Demetrius after her older brother. Strife develops as Nicole publicly announces her plans to move in with the child's father, Breeze.Tragedy hits when Loco is murdered in a car explosion moments after having a conversation with the brothers. During their meeting, Manuel discloses the death and demands that the brothers cease business until Atlanta's matter is addressed.Although Manuel states it was a plot by a competing gang to kill Loco, the timing raises an eyebrow. The series ends with Lamar heading back to Atlanta, determined to seek revenge against Meech, Terry, and B-Mickie.Major events to expect from BMF season 4 episode 10 (speculative)A still from the show (Image via Starz)In BMF season 4 episode 10, viewers can expect the storyline to deal with several simmering conflicts. The implications of Loco's death may escalate the tension between BMF and other groups, and Manuel's hesitation in conducting business might compel Meech to take measures to regain his trust.Terry's hesitance might widen the gap with Meech, potentially affecting significant decisions regarding the future of the crew. Detective Bryant's probe, already strengthened by the raids on the stash houses, could intensify with fresh tips, making the brothers more at risk legally.At the same time, Lamar's return to Atlanta can bring a straightforward and brutal threat, possibly aiming at both Meech and B-Mickie. Family life can also be delved deeper into, especially with Nicole's autonomy and her mother, Lucille's response to her decision.The season finale can weigh high-stakes action against emotional consequences, leaving audiences wondering if the brothers will draw closer to one another to survive or shatter entirely under increasing internal and external pressure.BMF season 4 episode 10 will air on Starz on August 15, 2025.