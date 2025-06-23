BMF season 4 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, and more

BMF season 4 is slowly creating tension with every new installment, as the Flenory brothers' empire cracks under pressure from the streets and internally. As Meech and Terry are no longer on the same page, their previously impenetrable bond is filled with uncertainty and conflicting priorities.

Along the way, allegiances are strained, allegiances change, and individual ambition comes close to disassembling all that they've built. Episode 4 should continue to bring these tensions to light and add new dynamics to the brothers' battle for dominance.

With BMF season 4 entering its fourth episode, fans can look forward to even greater treachery, strategic game playing, and repercussions of the Flenorys' further fractured empire. The coming into being of new friends and foes in earlier episodes has only raised the stakes.

BMF season 4 episode 4 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025, on STARZ at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream shortly after via the STARZ app and for purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Where and when to watch BMF season 4 episode 4?

BMF season 4 episode 4 will be available on June 27, 2025, on STARZ at its standard time slot. New episodes usually air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and fans can watch them on the STARZ app or website immediately after broadcasts.

For those who like streaming their content, the episode will also go live to purchase on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube TV.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Release Date Zone Release Time June 27, 2025 Eastern Time 09:00 June 27, 2025 Central European Time 14:00 June 27, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 23:00 June 27, 2025 Australian Eastern Daylight Time 00:00 June 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 13:00 June 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 15:00

What happened in BMF season 4 episode 3?

Tensions between Terry and Meech reached a boiling point in season 4 episode 3 of BMF. Their deepening distrust had never been greater than it became when Terry had had enough of Meech's careless alliances, most notably with J-Pusha, and took a step that would potentially alter the trajectory of their empire.

Boxed in and betrayed, Terry opted to reconnect with the corrupt cop Detective Bryant, once so deeply a part of the family's history. This daring step suggested a desire to get down in the muck more than ever before, even if it meant teaming up with an old foe.

Meanwhile, Meech persisted in his pursuit of growing their operation, believing in his partnership with J-Pusha despite numerous warning signs. Their plan to operate a record label, Stamping Ground Records, as a front was cemented on the set of a music video.

However, J-Pusha pre-emptively sold off a big stash without authorization, jeopardizing their integrity and an important deal with Isaac. This widened the gap between the brothers, leading to further blowback.

Detective Bryant also made noteworthy progress in his investigation, collecting surveillance data and closing in on the Flenorys through their vehicle provider, Alexandra. Although she was still loyal, Bryant's increasing leverage is a serious threat. The episode concluded on shaky terms, with lines between friends and foes ever more blurred.

What to expect in BMF season 4 episode 4?

BMF season 4 episode 4 is expected to deal with the consequences of Terry’s decision to bring Bryant back into the picture. It’s unclear whether this will stay under wraps or if Meech will discover the betrayal and what the fallout might be.

Given Bryant’s relentless pursuit of Meech and deep understanding of the family’s operations, this partnership could give Terry an edge but also spark explosive consequences if it’s exposed.

We’re also likely to see more complications in the Flenorys' plan to launch their record label. With trust in J-Pusha already shaky and Isaac potentially backing out, the brothers will need to recalibrate quickly to avoid losing ground in the streets and the music business.

Meanwhile, Maria, Meech’s latest romantic interest, might reveal deeper ties to the drug world, offering either a new ally or another threat waiting to erupt.

Interested viewers can watch BMF season 4 episode 4 on the STARZ app and Prime Video.

