BMF season 4 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

BMF season 4 continues the danger and drama inspired by the lives of Detroit brothers and true street legends, Demetrius and Terry Flenory. The Starz show just hit its season 4's high-stakes finale on Friday, August 15, 2025, bringing another ten episodes of the drug-dealing duo to an end as they fight to achieve their American Dream and stay ahead of their rivals.The high-octane drama, ambition, and crime in the series come to life with Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi starring as Demetrius and Terry respectively. Accompanying the cast's performances are songs and music that add depth and heighten the tension of the narrative. Viewers can find every song featured in each episode of BMF season 4 below.From More Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp &amp; Roger to Slippin' by DMX, here are the songs played in every episode of BMF season 4 Episode 1: Graduation DayMore Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp &amp; RogerYo No Sé by Los Dug Dug'sEpisode 2: DiscoveryCrazy by Ill MindDo It by Lyric &amp; TamaeSilver and Gold by Kirk FranklinCheck Yo Self by Ice CubeYou're the One for Me by PurdyAl 2 Final Now by Gavin MaestroWho Got Da Props by Black MoonDope Love by TherapiiEpisode 3: Good FaithYou Gone Learn! by Viibe SantanaWhere is The Love by Roberta FlackArena by ChantaraPractice by D Breezy and AnsoluDancing in the Moonlight by LaserquidEpisode 4: Power Trippin'Ain't No Thang by OutKastClave Nueva by Los Tucanes De TijuanaTurn the Party Out by OmniscenceEnd of the Road by AlmightyHeezyAbout to Get Popping by O'Mega RedSurvival of the Fittest by Mobb DeepEpisode 5: See It, Touch It, Mixtape ItGotta Get Mine by MC BreedFresh I May by Tone Dogg RawBlue Sky and Silver Bird by Lamont DozierDespierta by Los Tres DiamantesEpisode 6: Bad ReligionKill You by DNAWe Get Down by 2tpFuton by XIVA still from the series (Image via Starz)Episode 7: Enemy WithinAin't No Love in the Heart of the City by Bobby &quot;Blue&quot; BlandJump for Joy by The Campbell BrothersReturn of the Mack by Mark MorrisonEpisode 8: Death of HopeNAEpisode 9: Point of No Return2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted by 2Pac ft. Snoop DoggMajor Attitude by Mando BeatsCon Ese Tumbao by Chao PescaoSuavecito by MaloQuiet Storm by Mobb DeepEpisode 10: Dreams DeferredSlippin' by DMXAccept It All by CRUZ The DameBling Bling by B.G.Who is behind the theme song of BMF season 4?BMF season 4's theme song remains Wish Me Luck. This has been the theme song for the Starz crime drama series since it premiered in 2021. Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, who is an executive producer of the show, performs the song with R&amp;B legend Charlie Wilson. Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg also have verses in the song.The synopsis of BMF season 4 teases an installation in which the Flenory brothers, Demetrius, aka Big Meech, and Terry, aka Southwest T, are going to fight to keep their American Dream alive. However, with trouble after trouble landing on their doorstep, they not only fight against new enemies and rivals, but also with each other amid rising animosity.Catch all episodes of BMF season 4 streaming on Starz.