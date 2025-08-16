  • home icon
  • Shows
  • BMF season 4 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

BMF season 4 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 16, 2025 13:19 GMT
BMF season 4 soundtrack (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Starz])
BMF season 4 soundtrack (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Starz])

BMF season 4 continues the danger and drama inspired by the lives of Detroit brothers and true street legends, Demetrius and Terry Flenory. The Starz show just hit its season 4's high-stakes finale on Friday, August 15, 2025, bringing another ten episodes of the drug-dealing duo to an end as they fight to achieve their American Dream and stay ahead of their rivals.

Ad

The high-octane drama, ambition, and crime in the series come to life with Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi starring as Demetrius and Terry respectively. Accompanying the cast's performances are songs and music that add depth and heighten the tension of the narrative. Viewers can find every song featured in each episode of BMF season 4 below.

From More Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp & Roger to Slippin' by DMX, here are the songs played in every episode of BMF season 4

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Episode 1: Graduation Day

  • More Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp & Roger
  • Yo No Sé by Los Dug Dug's

Episode 2: Discovery

  • Crazy by Ill Mind
  • Do It by Lyric & Tamae
  • Silver and Gold by Kirk Franklin
  • Check Yo Self by Ice Cube
  • You're the One for Me by Purdy
  • Al 2 Final Now by Gavin Maestro
  • Who Got Da Props by Black Moon
  • Dope Love by Therapii

Episode 3: Good Faith

  • You Gone Learn! by Viibe Santana
  • Where is The Love by Roberta Flack
  • Arena by Chantara
  • Practice by D Breezy and Ansolu
  • Dancing in the Moonlight by Laserquid
Ad

Episode 4: Power Trippin'

  • Ain't No Thang by OutKast
  • Clave Nueva by Los Tucanes De Tijuana
  • Turn the Party Out by Omniscence
  • End of the Road by AlmightyHeezy
  • About to Get Popping by O'Mega Red
  • Survival of the Fittest by Mobb Deep

Episode 5: See It, Touch It, Mixtape It

  • Gotta Get Mine by MC Breed
  • Fresh I May by Tone Dogg Raw
  • Blue Sky and Silver Bird by Lamont Dozier
  • Despierta by Los Tres Diamantes

Episode 6: Bad Religion

  • Kill You by DNA
  • We Get Down by 2tp
  • Futon by XIV
Ad
A still from the series (Image via Starz)
A still from the series (Image via Starz)

Episode 7: Enemy Within

Ad
  • Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City by Bobby "Blue" Bland
  • Jump for Joy by The Campbell Brothers
  • Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison

Episode 8: Death of Hope

  • NA

Episode 9: Point of No Return

  • 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted by 2Pac ft. Snoop Dogg
  • Major Attitude by Mando Beats
  • Con Ese Tumbao by Chao Pescao
  • Suavecito by Malo
  • Quiet Storm by Mobb Deep

Episode 10: Dreams Deferred

  • Slippin' by DMX
  • Accept It All by CRUZ The Dame
  • Bling Bling by B.G.
Ad

Read more: Why did Meech get arrested in the BMF season 4 finale?

Who is behind the theme song of BMF season 4?

BMF season 4's theme song remains Wish Me Luck. This has been the theme song for the Starz crime drama series since it premiered in 2021. Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, who is an executive producer of the show, performs the song with R&B legend Charlie Wilson. Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg also have verses in the song.

Ad

The synopsis of BMF season 4 teases an installation in which the Flenory brothers, Demetrius, aka Big Meech, and Terry, aka Southwest T, are going to fight to keep their American Dream alive. However, with trouble after trouble landing on their doorstep, they not only fight against new enemies and rivals, but also with each other amid rising animosity.

Catch all episodes of BMF season 4 streaming on Starz.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications