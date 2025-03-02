“Bob Bob Bob”: Marcello Hernández shares his predictions for the 2025 Oscars on SNL 

Marcello Hernández brought a comedic twist to the Oscars discussion on Saturday Night Live in the Weekend Update segment on March 1, 2025. As SNL’s “The Movie Guy,” Hernández offered his predictions for the 2025 Oscars in an exaggeratedly uninformed yet entertaining fashion.

The segment, part of the show’s 981st episode, aired ahead of the awards ceremony, hosted by Shane Gillis with musical guest Tate McRae. Throughout the skit, Hernández humorously admitted to not having seen several nominated films, including Anora and A Complete Unknown, before shifting focus to SpongeBob SquarePants references.

His take on The Brutalist, which he described as a film about an architect who survived a concentration camp only to build a pineapple under the sea, drew particular attention. The SNL sketch poked fun at awards season culture while subtly critiquing how audiences engage with the Oscars. As the debate continues over the legitimacy of nominations, Hernández’s portrayal adds a lighthearted perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding the Oscars.

Trending

Marcello Hernández appeared on Weekend Update as "The Movie Guy", dressed as a vintage ticket-taker, offering his take on the year's Oscars predictions

Marcello Hernández appeared on Weekend Update as "The Movie Guy," dressed in a vintage ticket-taker uniform, delivering an unconventional and comedic take on the Oscars predictions for 2025. His segment on the March 1, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Shane Gillis with musical guest Tate McRae, quickly gained attention for its humorous detours and absurd commentary.

From the start, Hernández’s character, The Movie Guy, set the tone by acknowledging the intense competition for the Oscars, calling it "a tight race." However, instead of providing insightful predictions, he admitted to not having watched most of the nominated films.

When discussing Anora, he joked about wanting “more of the b**bies and less of the talking” before retracting the statement and confessing that he had not watched it. His review of A Complete Unknown, was,

“This movie is a complete unknown to me because I didn’t see this one as well.” (Weekend Update SNL).

The segment took an even more comedic turn when Hernández began referencing SpongeBob SquarePants, shifting focus away from the Oscars entirely. He repeatedly mimicked SpongeBob’s famous "Bob Bob Bob" chant, drawing laughter from the audience while frustrating Colin Jost.

When attempting to discuss Conclave, a film centred on papal succession, Hernández instead fixated on Popeye, mistakenly describing him as "the little bald guy that loves peanuts." Jost’s growing scepticism led to a back-and-forth exchange in which Hernández warned him to "be very careful" in how he addressed The Movie Guy.

The culmination came when Hernández finally named The Brutalist as his pick for Best Picture. Initially delivering an accurate synopsis, explaining that the film follows an architect who survived a concentration camp, he quickly pivoted to another reference, claiming that the architect ultimately "built a pineapple under the sea for Bob Bob Bob." His closing remark,

"It could be wicked!" further cemented the segment's absurdity.

Entertainment Weekly highlighted how Hernández’s barely contained laughter during the bit made the segment even funnier (March 2, 2025). Similarly, Parade noted that SNL

“is always at its best when the show’s cast members are having fun,” emphasizing that both Hernández and Jost struggled to stay composed during the bit (March 2, 2025).

The SNL sketch, while comedic, indirectly commented on how casual audiences engage with the Oscars, often basing opinions on surface-level knowledge rather than direct viewing experience. With the 2025 Oscars already facing criticism for a perceived lack of diversity and the strategic prioritization of certain films over others, SNL’s humorous take underscored how awards season can sometimes feel detached from public opinion.

Marcello Hernández’s portrayal of The Movie Guy added to his growing roster of SNL characters, solidifying his presence in the show’s 50th season. Whether his Oscar predictions hold any weight, his comedic approach provided a fresh and lighthearted perspective on the awards conversation.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 97th Oscar Academy Awards 2025.

