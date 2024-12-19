Bookie season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Bookie season 2 premiered on Max on December 12, 2024, with new episodes of the series released weekly on the platform. The second installment of the show has brought back co-creators Nick Bakay and Chuck Lorre.

The title is all set to release new episodes through December and into January 2025, with its finale airing on January 30 of next year. The show shall revolve around Danny and his friends as they try to earn their livelihoods through the sports gambling scene in Los Angeles.

The main cast of the show shall return with actors Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey at the helm.

When does each episode of Bookie season 2 arrive?

A still of actors Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar Dorsey as Danny and Ray from season 2 of Bookie (Image via Max / YouTube)

Bookie season 2 released its premiere episode via HBO's streaming platform Max on December 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT. The full release schedule for the upcoming episodes has been listed below:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 December 12, 2024 Episode 2 December 19, 2024 Episode 3 December 26, 2024 Episode 4 January 2, 2025 Episode 5 January 9, 2025 Episode 6 January 16, 2025 Episode 7 January 23, 2025 Episode 8 January 30, 2025

Where to watch Bookie season 2?

A still of actor Omar Dorsey as Ray Mayfield from season 2 of Bookie (Image via Max / YouTube)

Audiences can watch the second season of Bookie online via HBO's streaming platform Max. To access the content on the platform, viewers will have to purchase a subscription to the service.

HBO Max offers several pricing tiers and plans as per users' needs. One of their popular ad-free plans is billed at USD 15.99 per month, with variations for a premium and ad-supported plan as well.

Who is in the cast of Bookie season 2?

A still of actor Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny Colavito from season 2 of Bookie (Image via Max / YouTube)

The main cast of the show features actor Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny Colavito, a bookie looking to make ends meet in Los Angeles. Maniscalco is a standup comedian and actor, who has featured on many reality shows and his own comedy special Sebastian Live (2009). He was also the voice for Foreman Spike in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Actor Omar Dorsey is also a cast member on the series opposite Maniscalco, as Ray Mayfield. The actor has previously appeared in films like The Blind Side (2009), Django Unchained (2012), and Selma (2014).

The full list of the main and recurring cast members on the show includes:

Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny Colavito

Omar Dorsey as Ray Mayfield

Andrea Anders as Sandra

Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine Colavito

Jorge Garcia as Hector

Maxim Swinton as Anthony

Rob Corddry as Walt

Selina Kaye as Janelle

Arnetia Walker as Grandma

Toby Huss as Carl

Audiences can watch Bookie season 2 online via Max. New episodes of the season shall be released weekly till the season completes its eight-episode run.

