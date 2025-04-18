Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 9 recap: Did Harry Bosch let Finbar McShane die?

As Bosch: Legacy season 3 approaches its last curtain, episode 9, Badlands, provides a tense, emotionally charged penultimate installment that sets the stage for an explosive season conclusion. Harry Bosch is deep in the Mexican badlands chasing Finbar McShane, the escaped convict who has committed a series of gruesome crimes.

At the same time, personal demons, legal maneuvering, and unresolved trauma spread throughout the lives of Honey Chandler, Maddie Bosch, and Officer Vasquez. But Did Harry Bosch let Finbar McShane die? Yes—but not directly with his own hand.

In Bosch: Legacy season 3, episode 9, Bosch follows McShane to Mexico in a tense final manhunt, but it's Ken Gerbizs who takes the shot. Bosch doesn't step in, and in the quiet that follows, he makes a key decision. As the series nears its end, this episode delivers one of its most morally complex hours, with several storylines coming together in powerful and emotional ways.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Bosch corners Garrity

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Jack Garrity's role in Jimmy Robertson's murder becomes clear when Bosch confronts him at gunpoint. Realizing Bosch is serious, Garrity admits that Humberto Zarrillo was the real killer and Diego Para was just a scapegoat. To save himself, Garrity gives Chandler and the police two key pieces of evidence: Zarrillo’s DNA from a cigarette and his GPS location.

He asks for witness protection, but the authorities hesitate—his info is valuable, but he's no innocent. Meanwhile, Honey Chandler is keen on punishing Zarrillo and makes it evident that she wants to seek the death penalty.

But just as she starts to gather her evidence, she is caught off guard by the U.S. Attorney and DEA entering to take the case away from her.

Even though she has done everything in her power for Robertson's memory, Chandler feels the suspicion fomenting within the LAPD and the constraints of her own department. Compounding her issues, Patrick Currey employs her history as a bargaining chip following a personal crisis involving his partner. These challenges rock her foundations, but not her resolve.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: Maddie and Vasquez spiral

Officer Vasquez, who's still shaken from her brother Albert's arrest, visits him in jail and attempts to get him to cooperate. The consequences of his criminal actions weigh heavily upon her and undermine her family relations. In quest of a brief respite, she goes out with Maddie Bosch for one night at the bar, where it turns into a violent street fight. It's another emotional blow for Maddie, coming on top of her father's secrecy and their widening rift.

The most suspenseful storyline of the episode involves Bosch, Mo Bassi, and Ken Gerbizs tracking McShane to Mexico. A young Mexican boy tips them off as to where he can be found. McShane attempts to bribe his way out as usual, and later taunts Bosch over his history with Siobhan, which results in Bosch breaking his nose.

As they near the border with McShane in custody, federal police lie in wait. Driven to the brink, McShane goads them about killing children, and Gerbizs brings it to an end with a bullet to the head.

Bosch: Legacy season 3: A somber return

Back in Los Angeles, Bosch informs Maddie that McShane is deceased—but swears he didn't fire the gun. He also phones Siobhan, letting her know the case is resolved and quietly leaving the door ajar for reconnecting if ever she's visiting town.

The burden of the events in Mexico still hangs around, even when unspoken. With justice being served outside of the law, the question then is: what boundaries is Bosch still willing to cross? Bosch: Legacy season 3 epiosde Badlands interweaves tension, emotional complexity, and moral grayness into one of the series' best episodes yet.

As Bosch nears the end of his road, he is faced not only with the specters of his cases but also with the decisions that have shaped his legacy. With Renee Ballard (Maggie Q) poised to guest star in the finale, all is in place for a compelling end to a compelling season—and maybe the start of something new.

Catch the latest epiosde of Bosch: Legacy season 3 streaming on Prime Video.

