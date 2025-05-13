Bruce Miller was discovered dead in his auto repair shop in Flint, Michigan, in 1999. He was shot once in the chest with a .410-gauge shotgun. His death prompted a massive investigation that would reveal a conspiracy by his wife, Sharee Miller, and an individual she met on the internet, Jerry Cassaday.

The case was national news and was subsequently profiled on Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20, titled Love at First Click, airing on May 13, 2025, on Oxygen.

Authorities found that Sharee and Jerry had been engaged in a months-long phone-based and online relationship. Despite living in different states, their communication intensified. The investigation later revealed that Sharee manipulated Jerry using false claims and emotional pressure. She told him Bruce was abusive and involved with the mob. Based on this deception, Jerry Cassaday drove from Missouri to Michigan and killed Bruce Miller.

The murder led to a complicated legal journey. Cassaday died by suicide a few months after the killing. Sharee Miller was later charged, tried, and convicted in 2000. Her case involved several appeals and a temporary release before she was re-sentenced to life in prison in 2016.

This is the full timeline of events in the Bruce Miller murder case.

November 8, 1999: Bruce Miller is found dead

According to local reports, Bruce Miller was found dead in his auto shop in Flint, Michigan. He had been shot once in the chest with a .410-gauge shotgun. Police initially had no leads or suspects. The scene showed no signs of robbery. The investigation remained open for several weeks.

November 1999: Jerry Cassaday dies by suicide

In the same month, Jerry Cassaday died by suicide in Missouri. He left behind a three-ring binder containing printed emails and chat logs between him and Sharee Miller. According to police, the documents included a suicide note. In it, Cassaday confessed to killing Bruce Miller.

He claimed he was manipulated by Sharee, who told him that Bruce was abusing her and had connections to organized crime. Cassaday wrote that Sharee promised they would be together after Bruce’s death.

December 1999: Sharee Miller is arrested

After reviewing Cassaday’s documents, Michigan authorities arrested Sharee Miller. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Sharee used lies and emotional manipulation to convince Cassaday to kill her husband.

According to court records, Sharee told Cassaday she was pregnant with his child and that Bruce would harm them both. These claims were false. There was no pregnancy, and no evidence of abuse by Bruce Miller.

2000: Sharee Miller goes on trial

Sharee’s trial began in 2000. Prosecutors presented digital evidence, including the emails, online chats, and Cassaday’s suicide note. According to court testimony, Sharee had expressed love for Cassaday and discussed plans with him.

The defense argued that Cassaday acted on his own. They said Sharee did not ask him to commit murder. Despite this, the jury found Sharee guilty of both charges. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

2008: Conviction overturned

In 2008, a federal judge overturned Sharee Miller’s conviction. According to court documents, the judge ruled that Jerry Cassaday’s suicide note and emails were hearsay. Since Cassaday could not be cross-examined, the judge found the evidence violated Sharee’s constitutional rights.

Sharee was released on bond in 2009 and remained free while awaiting a retrial.

2012: Conviction reinstated

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court's decision in 2012. They ruled that the suicide note and emails were admissible under legal exceptions. Sharee Miller was re-arrested and returned to prison.

According to the court’s opinion, Cassaday’s statements were considered reliable because they were written close to the time of the events and included specific details.

2016: Final sentencing

In 2016, Sharee Miller was re-sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge ruled that the original sentence would remain in place. Sharee’s final appeal was denied.

The case continues to be discussed in the media and legal circles. It has been featured in several true crime shows, including a detailed profile in Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20, which revisited the use of early internet relationships in criminal acts.

Bruce Miller’s murder in 1999 was the result of a planned killing carried out by Jerry Cassaday, influenced by false claims from Sharee Miller. The legal process spanned over a decade, ending with Sharee Miller serving a life sentence.

