Bryan Kohberger's crime - A complete timeline of events of Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger is a former teaching assistant at Washington State University in Pullman who was convicted of the 2022 University of Idaho murders. On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Gonclaves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, were found dead at their off-campus residence.

The victims had been stabbed to death at a three-story home located at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho. On December 30, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

On July 23, 2025, Bryan Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences, along with an additional 10 years for burglary, with no possibility of parole. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders is a documentary series that explores the complete investigation leading to Kohberger's arrest. The true crime docuseries premiered on July 11, 2025.

What is the story behind One Night in Idaho: The College Murders?

Four University students were the victims of the Idaho Murders (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CNN, the off-campus residence in the rural college town of Moscow, Idaho, was rented by five female university students. As per the Idaho Statesman, victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Gonclaves were staying on the third floor.

Another victim, Xana Kernodle, was reportedly sleeping on the deck floor the night of the murder, while her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, came to stay over.

The surviving roommate revealed seeing a black figure with a mask (Image via Pexels)

As reported by NBC, one of the surviving roommates later told authorities that she stood in her bedroom in complete shock after seeing a masked figure dressed in black enter the home through the sliding door. Authorities were contacted the next day at around 11:58 am through a 911 call.

As reported by Fox News, investigators determined at the crime scene that the victims were stabbed multiple times. As reported by CBS News, detectives predicted that the victims were killed somewhere between 4:00 am and 4:25 am.

Investigation into the crimes of Bryan Kohberger

Autopsy reports revealed that the victims were stabbed multiple times on the upper body (Image via Pexels)

According to One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, the Latah County coroner stated after the autopsy that all four victims were stabbed multiple times, mainly on the upper body, including the chest. Kaylee Gonclaves reportedly sustained several facial injuries, making her face unrecognizable.

The documentary further noted that none of the victims showed any signs of sexual assault and that they were killed with a fixed-blade knife. As reported by USA Today, on November 19, 2022, authorities publicly requested any video footage from the area surrounding the crime scene on the night of the murders.

Police released the description of a white car at the scene (Image via Pexels)

On December 15, 2022, police announced they were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra that had been seen passing by the crime scene multiple times on the night of November 13.

As reported by The New York Times, the car was seen speeding away from the neighborhood around 4:20 am in the morning. As per One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, the Hyundai Elantra was eventually traced to belong to a PhD student and teaching assistant at Washington State University named Bryan Christopher Kohberger.

Bryan Kohberger was terminated from his assistant teaching position for his behavior issues (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Independent, on December 19, 2022, Bryan Kohberger was terminated from his teaching assistant position due to his behavior and overall performance.

Authorities also found three unidentified male DNA samples from the crime scene, including one found on a leather knife sheath. As per CNN, a public genealogy database revealed a partial DNA match to someone related to Kohberger's family.

Bryan Kohberger's DNA sample matched the one found at the crime scene (Image via Pexels)

Authorities reportedly retrieved the One Night in Idaho: The College Murders culprit Bryan's DNA from trash outside his family home. The DNA showed a consistent match with the DNA sample found at the crime scene.

As reported by Newsweek, when authorities searched Bryan's home, they found a pistol, a knife, and a black face mask. Subsequently, Kohberger was arrested on December 30, 2022.

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders culprit was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences (Image via Pexels)

Bryan Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of burglary. As reported by Fox News, Kohberger pleaded guilty on July 2, 2025. He was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without any chance of parole, along with the possibility of parole, along with an additional 10 years for burglary.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about Bryan Kohberger.

