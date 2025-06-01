Carson Sistrunk's murder: A complete timeline of events

Carson Sistrunk's killing in September 2022 surprised his family, friends, and the larger Mississippi community. Sistrunk, a 24-year-old Flowood, Mississippi, man, had been missing after he went to meet with a woman he had been conversing with on Snapchat. His body was discovered three days later in an oil field in Jefferson Davis County.

The case resulted in the arrest and conviction of Sierra Jane Inscoe, who eventually pleaded guilty to his murder. The case of Carson Sistrunk's disappearance and murder will be the focus of the upcoming episode of Snapped. The episode will be airing on Oxygen on June 1, 2025.

A complete timeline depicting the major events in the case of Carson Sistrunk

September 4, 2022: Carson Sistrunk disappears

On September 4, 2022, Carson Sistrunk informed his family that he was going out to meet a lady with whom he had been talking on Snapchat. He did not return home, and his family became concerned, reporting him missing to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, as reported by the Prentiss Headlight. The hunt for Sistrunk immediately started.

September 7, 2022: Body found in Oil Field

Three days later, Sistrunk's body was discovered by pipeline workers in an oil field off Gulf Camp Road in Newhebron, Mississippi. The workers observed tire tracks and, after further investigation, found Sistrunk's body, according to PEOPLE and WDAM. He was found to have been shot by the authorities. As per his obituary, Sistrunk was 24 years old when he died.

Initial Investigation: Suspect identified

After Sistrunk's body was discovered, the investigators moved fast to identify Sierra Jane Inscoe as a suspect. Inscoe had been seen driving Sistrunk's Ford Raptor truck, which was not registered in her name, reported the Prentiss Headlight. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued a felony warrant for her arrest for operating a vehicle that was not hers.

September 11–14, 2022: Arrest and Detention

As per Prentiss Headlight, Sierra Jane Inscoe was apprehended within days of when the body was found. She was first charged with car theft and subsequently indicted for murder. Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves denied Inscoe a bond on September 14, 2022, and she was moved to the Rankin County Detention Center, where she was held out until her trial.

September 17, 2022: Funeral and community reaction

As per his obituary, the funeral service for Carson Sistrunk was held on September 17, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church, Jackson, Mississippi, where family and friends honored him.

The case was talked about in the community and reported on by local and national news. Sistrunk is remembered as a person who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors by his family.

August 2023: Grand Jury Indictment

As per Prentiss Headlight, a Grand Jury of Jefferson Davis County in August 2023 indicted Sierra Jane Inscoe for the August 2023 murder of Carson Sistrunk, based on local media reports. The indictment led to her trial.

July 16, 2024: Guilty Plea and Sentencing

On July 16, 2024, Sierra Jane Inscoe entered a guilty plea to the murder of Carson Sistrunk in court. Circuit Court Judge Richelle Lumpkin had sentenced her to 40 years in prison, at least 35 years of which she would serve without parole or early release, as reported by the Mississippi 15th Circuit Court District Attorney's Office and PEOPLE.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell thanked law enforcement departments for their efforts on the case and hoped the outcome would help bring a measure of closure to Sistrunk's family.

