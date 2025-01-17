Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 ending explained— What happened to Richter and Annette?

Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 debuted on Netflix on January 16, 2025, continuing the dramatic journey of Richter Belmont, Alucard, and their allies in the fight against Erzsebet Báthory’s sinister plans. This anime series, a continuation of the beloved Castlevania franchise, balances gothic aesthetics with thrilling battles, making it a must-watch for fans.

Directed by Sam and Adam Deats, the second season expanded the narrative with deeper character arcs and higher stakes, leaving viewers eager for answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

At the heart of the Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 ending, Annette’s soul-tearing battle in Sekhmet’s spirit realm unfolds alongside Richter and Alucard’s climactic showdown with Drolta.

The final episodes answer lingering questions about their fates while setting the stage for an intense season 3. Love, betrayal, and redemption intertwine, offering both closure and suspense.

The finale pivots on Richter harnessing his magical potential, Annette’s near-fatal encounter in the Egyptian Duat, and Alucard’s resolve to protect Europe. Drolta’s treachery culminates in her demise, marking a turning point in the war against vampires. The episode’s emotional depth, coupled with thrilling action, answers whether the characters find triumph or tragedy.

Annette’s journey through Sekhmet’s spirit realm in Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2

A still from Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The connection between Annette and Sekhmet is the primary focus of the climax of Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2. Annette explores the Egyptian Duat, also known as Sekhmet's afterlife, in her pursuit of soul shards from Erzsebet.

In this location, she encounters the fragmented remains of Sekhmet's spirit, including "ka," "ba," and "akh." Annette discovers the "akh," the righteous essence of Sekhmet, despite the fact that the first two parts were corrupted.

This discovery comes at a price. The essence of Sekhmet, incensed by Erzsebet and Drolta's exploitation, manifests within Annette, causing her profound suffering. Erzsebet is punished by Sekhmet, who, once a just goddess, now seeks vengeance by revealing Drolta's deception.

However, this power inflicts a severe toll on Annette's mortal body, causing her to be on the brink of death. Aware of the danger, Richter and Alucard are prepared to make a devastating decision: they will allow her to sacrifice herself for the greater good.

Annette’s survival hinges on her ancestors and the Orisha gods. Her mother, a heroic figure who died fighting oppression, aids her spirit, while Richter’s love becomes the final push that brings her back to life. This miraculous return highlights Annette’s resilience and establishes her as a vital player in the ongoing battle.

Drolta’s betrayal and downfall

A still from Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Drolta’s role as Erzsebet’s closest ally undergoes a shocking transformation in the finale of Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2. Her backstory as a high priestess in Egypt, loyal to Sekhmet, takes a dark turn when she absorbs vampiric blood to avenge her fallen cult.

Manipulating Erzsebet into believing she is the Chosen One, Drolta fuels the Vampire Messiah’s ambitions while plotting to claim Sekhmet’s power for herself.

Annette's actions in the penultimate episode disrupt Erzsebet's rituals, resulting in the extraction of Sekhmet's soul shards and the vulnerability of Erzsebet. Drolta capitalizes on this opportunity by absorbing the remaining power and abandoning Erzsebet's corpse, thereby betraying her ally.

This act of treachery solidifies her status as the new antagonist, as she is resolute in her pursuit of Sekhmet's perverse legacy.

Drolta’s ascent, however, is short-lived. Her newfound strength is no match for the combined efforts of Richter, Alucard, and Olrox. In a gripping battle, Olrox’s fiery attack weakens her, allowing Richter to unleash his full magical potential. Channeling elemental forces, he creates a supernatural blade and delivers the final blow, ending Drolta’s reign and avenging his mother’s death.

Richter’s transformation and triumph

A still from Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Richter Belmont's journey through Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 is characterized by trauma and self-doubt. Olrox is unable to accept his new identity as a Belmont, as he is haunted by his own perceived inadequacies and the actions of his past. Nevertheless, the finale demonstrates his development as a leader and a warrior.

Richter's transformation commences with Annette's return, which reignites his resolve to safeguard those he cherishes. His partnership fortifies his resolve with Alucard, who functions as a mentor. Together, they confront Drolta, utilizing a combination of strategy and magic to prevail over her.

The critical moment occurs when Richter utilizes his elemental magic to create a formidable sword, enhancing Alucard's blade. Richter can not only defeat Drolta in this climactic act, but his status as a genuine Belmont is also cemented. His victory is a testament to the triumph of humanity over darkness and the power of unity.

Romantic and emotional resolutions

A still from the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne (Image via Netflix)

Annette and Richter’s relationship

Annette and Richter's relationship is finally resolved in the finale, as they commence a new chapter together. A source of strength is established by their bond, which is formed through shared trials. Edouard accompanies them as they depart for Annette's colony in Saint-Domingue, indicating their optimism for a more promising future.

Olrox and Mizrak’s redemption

Olrox's narrative undergoes an unexpected transformation when he relinquishes his devotion to vampires and embraces his humanity. His decision to transform Mizrak into a vampire in order to save his life is indicative of his yearning for redemption and love.

Their relationship emphasizes the series' theme of discovering humanity in the midst of darkness.

Setting the stage for season 3

A still from Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Maria’s growing hatred for vampires hints at a darker path in season 3. Her mentors, Juste and Alucard, must guide her, preventing her from succumbing to vengeance.

Tera’s transformation into a vampire introduces new challenges. Her bloodlust and the manipulative Grim Reaper figure suggest a looming conflict with her daughter, Maria.

Voice cast of Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2

The voice cast of the show includes:

Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont

Thuso Mbedu as Annette

James Callis as Alucard

Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard

Nastassja Kinski as Tera

Zahn McClarnon as Olrox

Franka Potente as Erzsebet Báthory

Pixie Davies as Maria

Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 balances action, emotion, and character development. Its finale delivers satisfying resolutions while setting up intriguing arcs for season 3. Annette’s survival, Richter’s growth, and Drolta’s downfall highlight the series’ exploration of love, betrayal, and redemption.

As the characters navigate new challenges, fans can anticipate darker conflicts and deeper storytelling in the seasons to come. Castlevania: Nocturne's season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

