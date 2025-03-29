Caught (2025): Full List of Cast and Characters, Explored

Caught, titled Atrapodos in Spanish-speaking regions, is a Spanish-language Netflix miniseries based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. Based in Bariloche, in the Patagonia region of Argentina, Caught follows famed reporter Ema Garay.

Garay, portrayed by Soledad Villamil, is well-known for catching criminals that have been evading the law. In the middle of a story she's currently working on, she stumbles upon an unsettling case - investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who had previously been in touch with an older gentleman.

This comes right in between the crux of her current story, capturing an abuser who uses an online game to lure teenage girls, only to hold them captive and abuse them. This brings her to her prime suspect - Leo Mercer (Alberto Ammann) - a man who runs a foundation for teenagers, and she finds herself stuck at a crossroads.

Having uncovered a larger, much darker scheme relating to child predators, Garay is forced to introspect and confront her demons in this six-part thriller.

Caught was released on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The series was directed by Hernán Goldfrid and Miguel Cohan, who also co-wrote the series with his sister, Ana Cohan. Caught is the third novel of Harlan Coben's to be adapted into a series by Netflix this year, following Missing You and Just One Look.

Cast and characters of Caught

The cast of Caught features a fresh mix of new faces as well as ones familiar to Netflix.

Soledad Villamil as Ema Garay

Soledad Villamil plays the highly sought-after journalist - and protagonist - in this show.

Villamil is an award-winning Argentine actress, also known for her roles in Goyo and The Secret in Their Eyes.

Soledad Villamil in Caught. Image via Instagram/@solevillamilok

Alberto Ammann as Leo Mercer

Leo is an important member of the community, as he runs a foundation for teenagers who need help. He is Garay's prime suspect.

Alberto Ammann is also known for his roles in Narcos and Griselda.

Alberto Ammann in Caught. Image via Instagram/@solevillamilok

Juan Minujín as Marcos Brown

Juan Minujín plays Leo's friend in the miniseries. As a recurring character, he believes in his friend's innocence. Minujín is a prominent face in the Argentine film industry and has appeared in Focus, The Wrath of God, and The Two Popes on Netflix.

Juan Minujin in Caught. Image via Instagram/@solevillamilok

Matías Recalt as Bruno Meller Garay

Bruno Meller Garay is Ema's young son, who ends up getting involved in this detour of her life, much to her dismay. Matías Recalt gained recognition for his roles in Society of Snow and Apache.

Matias Recalt in Caught. Image via Instagram/solevillamilok

Carmela Rivero as Martina Schulz

Although not pictured too often on this show, Martina Schulz is the 16-year-old violinist who goes missing, thus putting Ema on this harrowing case. Carmela Rivero is known for her role in El Sueño de Emma.

Carmela Rivero in Caught. Image via Instagram/@solevillamilok

Victoria Almeida as Juliana

Juliana is Leo's friend and neighbor, and also the bartender at a local bar. Victoria Almeida has appeared in thrillers like The Kingdom and Trapped for Netflix. She is also a popular theatre star.

Victoria Almeida in Caught. Image via Instgram/@victoria.almeida_

Caught will be available to stream globally on Netflix since March 26, 2025.

