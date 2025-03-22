Caught season 1: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Derived from the eponymous Harlan Coben book, Caught is one of the most-anticipated Spanish-language thriller shows of 2025. The first season of the highly anticipated show will be available around the world on Netflix on March 26, 2025.

Caught season 1 revolves around a reporter named Ema Garay who is known for finding criminals who have gotten away from the law. There are, however, many twists in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl that make her question her morals.

Her loyalty is put to the test as Ema digs deeper into the case, and she becomes involved in a mystery that will change her life forever.

The series takes place in the beautiful city of San Carlos de Bariloche in Argentina and promises to be a thrilling mix of drama, suspense, and crime investigation. Caught season 1 will have a total of six episodes.

Caught season 1 releases on March 26, 2025

Caught season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Starting March 26, 2025, viewers will be able to stream the series exclusively on Netflix. All fans around the world will be able to watch all six episodes at once.

Plot of the series

In Caught season 1, Ema Garay, a famous Argentine reporter who specializes in finding criminals who have gotten away from the law, forms the centre of the story. When Ema looks into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl in the city of San Carlos de Bariloche, her career takes a sudden turn.

As she learns more about the case, she finds Leo Mercer, a well-known and respected community leader, to be the number one suspect.

As Ema learns more about Leo's life and what happened when the girl went missing, she uncovers a web of dark secrets, lies, and truths that make her question what she believes.

Ema faces tough personal and professional problems along the way that test her morals and loyalty. She has to face her own demons and the moral grey areas of justice as she looks into the case.

Ema gets caught in a web of lies and danger that gets more complicated as she gets closer to the truth. As the case goes on, she has to choose how far she is willing to go to find the truth and whether she can trust the people she is looking into.

Cast of Caught season 1

The cast is led by Soledad Villamil as Ema Garay, the determined journalist. Other prominent cast members include Juan Minujín as Leo Mercer, the prime suspect, and Alberto Ammann also plays a key role. Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena, and Carmela Rivero round out all the respective characters.

Exploring what's in the season 1 trailer

The trailer of Caught sets the stage for an investigation. The trailer of the first season prepares viewers for a suspenseful and riveting research.

Ema Garay, the driven journalist, opens with a voice,

"Guys, I need your attention for a minute. Ema Garay here is my name. I'm a journalist."

The trailer explores how stakes rise as the search for the missing 16-year-old girl gets more intense. It also teases Ema's inner conflict.

Caught season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

