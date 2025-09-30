Chad Powers season 1 premiere ending explained: Does Chad get selected as a quarterback for South Georgia Catfish?

Chad Powers season 1 dropped the first two episodes of the series on September 30, 2025. From Russ' downfall to his unusual transformation as Chad, the first two episodes have explored varied aspects of the protagonist's life.

While the first episode showed Russ's journey of becoming Chad Powers, episode 2 took things a step further by bringing him a big opportunity. Chad Powers has weird ways and confusing tales, but his performance grabs the attention of Coach Hudson, Ricky, and other players. However, along with personal challenges, Chad is also tasked to fight for the quarterback position on the team against another candidate, Gerry.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Chad Powers season 1 episodes 1 and 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Towards the end of the episode, Coach Hudson tells Chad that Gerry was selected as the team's quarterback, with Chad kept as a reserve. While this initially saddens Russ, a conversation with his father changes his mind, and he takes the results positively.

Chad Powers season 1 premiere ending explained: Does Chad get to join as a quarterback?

A still from Chad Powers season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Russ's persona as Chad Powers becomes a boon and a bane in his life in the new series. Chad's sporting abilities caught Coach Hudson's eye as he was on the lookout for a quarterback for his team. While Chad manages to get a chance to win the spot, he soon realizes he is not the only candidate.

Another player called Gerry also comes for the same spot, with the two expected to present their best and gain the role. While the titular character makes every effort to make it to the team, Coach Hudson calls Chad and tells him that Gerry was chosen for the role, while Chad remained a reserve.

This brings a tense moment in the series, putting Chad's sporting career at stake. His journey in the first two episodes revolved around his passion for football, but Coach Hudson's update makes the future unclear.

What does Hudson note about Chad's performance in Chad Powers season 1?

A still from Chad Powers season 1(Image via Hulu)

Hudson notes a fear in Chad's performance, which the coach believed stopped the player from giving his best. Before revealing Gerry's selection, he discusses this fear in Chad's performance with him.

Viewers are made aware of the fears and trauma from Russ's mistakes in a past match that changed his career. Even the new steps he takes are filled with risks at every step, leading to a restriction in his performance.

As Chad learns of not being selected, water starts oozing out of his prosthetic makeup, appearing like tears. It was actually because of the water balloon fight before, but the situation made it look like he was sobbing. As he ran away to hold his makeover together, Hudson believes that the news broke the player.

Also read: How many episodes will there be in Chad Powers season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

What does Russ decide about Chad's future with the team?

A still from Chad Powers season 1 (Image via Hulu)

Despite having his skin in the game, the results were not as Chad expected. From the use of prosthetics to all the lies he concocts for his selection, he ultimately is left as a reserve towards the end of episode 2.

Russ rushes to leave for L.A., thinking of returning for good. He calls his father before leaving, who expresses having no hope for his son's future. This reignites the fire in him to pursue his passion for football.

At the end of the episode, he returns as Chad to the field, accepting his new role as a reserve. There will be more challenges in his journey that will test him immensely. His return to the field promises more adventures and chaos ahead in the show.

Watch Chad Powers season 1 on Hulu and Disney+.

