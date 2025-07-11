Charlie, Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones suicide-murder: A complete timeline of events

Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones were the victims of Charlie Michelle, a serial killer who was connected to the murder of four women. It was on September 2, 2004, that the bodies of Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones were found at Michelle's home in Orlando. When investigators reached the crime scene, they found Teri's body on the couch, stabbed seven times.

Ad

The decapitated body of Michelle was found in her room, with her heart taken out. Authorities found the body of Charlie Brandt in the garage, hanging from the rafters with a bedsheet. There was a ladder close to the body, indicating that Charlie had committed suicide.

The complete investigation behind the murder of Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones, and Charlie Brandt's suicide, is documented in the 48 Hours episode titled Deadly Obsession. The episode aired on September 12, 2024.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones

Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones were found stabbed to death (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Michelle Jones worked as a successful television executive, working for The Golf Channel in Orlando, Florida. On September 2, 2004, a storm demanded an evacuation in the neighborhood of Florida Keys.

Ad

Michelle invited her aunt, Teri Brandt, and her husband, Charlie, to spend the weekend at her residence in Orlando. However, Michelle's mother, Mary Lou, became worried when she didn't pick up the call, even on the night of September 3, 2004.

Mary called Debbie, one of Michelle's best friends, to go and check on her. When Debbie reached Michelle's residence, she found the front door closed. However, the garage door was made of glass, from which Debbie saw the body of Charlie Brandt hanging from the rafter.

Ad

The bodies of Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones were dismembered (Image via Pexels)

When the authorities were called, Lead Investigator Rob Hemmert entered the home and found the body of Terri Brandt on the couch in the living room. She was stabbed multiple times to death. The dismembered body of Michelle Jones was found in her room, with her heart removed.

Ad

Soon, investigators predicted that Charlie Brandt had committed both of the murders and then killed himself. The knives retrieved from Michelle's kitchen were discovered to be the murder weapon.

Investigators discovered that Charlie Brandt was earlier connected to serial murders before killing Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones

Charlie Brandt shot his pregnant mother to death as a child, before killing Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Journal Gazette, it was on January 3, 1971, when Charlie, along with his parents, returned to their residence in Fort Wayne after a Christmas vacation. Charlie Brandt was 13 years old when he entered the bathroom and shot both of his parents with a 9 mm handgun.

Ad

His father, Herbert, managed to survive, but his mother, Ilsa, was instantly killed. She was eight months pregnant, and the fetus was also killed. Charlie then went on to enter his sister's house and tried to shoot her, but the gun malfunctioned, which saved her life.

Charlie Brandt had spent months in a psychiatric ward as a child before killing Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, Charlie further went on to claim that he could not remember what he had done. He was admitted to a psychiatric ward and spent a year in Indianapolis. It was in June 1972 when he was released back to the custody of his parents.

Ad

As reported by the Ocala Star Banner, it was on July 16, 1989, when authorities discovered a floating body near Big Pine Key's North Pine Channel Bridge, Florida. The body was identified to be a 38-year-old woman named Sherry Perisho. Reportedly, the body had a slashed throat, was extensively mutilated, and her heart was taken out.

Charlie Brandt was responsible for a series of murders, including Teri Brandt and Michelle Jones (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Orlando Sentinel, one of the scene witnesses made a police sketch that resembled the face of Charlie Brandt. Additionally, the body was found 1000 feet away from the suspect's beach house. As per The Orlando Sentinel, Teri also provided her statement, supporting the prediction.

Ad

She revealed that on the night of the murder, Charlie came home with a blood-soaked shirt, which he claimed was from the fish. With the collected evidence, it was on May 6, 2006, when authorities from Monroe County closed the case, declaring Charlie Brandt to be the murderer. Other suspected victims of Charlie Brandt's serial killings include Carol Sullivan, Lisa Saunders, and Darlene Toler.

Check out our other articles to learn more details about other cases on 48 Hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More