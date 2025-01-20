Chicago Fire star Joe Miñoso calls Steven Weber “really hard to work with”

Joe Miñoso, who has portrayed Joe Cruz since the first season of Chicago Fire, recently shared a humorous anecdote about working alongside Steven Weber on Chicago Med. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the actor quipped:

"I was so excited to work with Steven Weber, and then I did, and it was a real disappointment. He was just really, really hard to work with."

However, he quickly clarified with a laugh:

"That's a joke. Please don't take that seriously. [Laughs]."

The lighthearted remark highlights the camaraderie between the cast members of the One Chicago franchise. Further in the interview, Chicago Fire's Miñoso expressed admiration for his colleagues, adding:

"I think at this point, except some of the newer people on Med who came in this season, I’ve had the pleasure of working with pretty much everybody on all three shows."

The much-awaited Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. crossover is set to air on January 29, 2025, marking the first three-show collaboration since 2019. The event revolves around a catastrophic gas explosion in a high-rise, bringing the heroes of the One Chicago universe together for a high-stakes mission.

What to expect from Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D crossover

The crossover, titled In the Trenches, promises to deliver an action-packed storyline. NBC's official logline for the episode reads:

"When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago's first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It's the disaster beneath the surface, though, that sets our heroes racing to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own."

Joe Miñoso's Chicago Fire character, Joe Cruz, will be featured prominently in the event. Speaking about his character's story arc, the actor teased:

"He's gonna make some decisions that put him in some hot water, and then the ramifications of that are gonna show up in episode 10."

While it is Cruz's love for his family that compels him to do what he does, it is also what causes dramatic and potentially disastrous consequences.

"Alas, he's going to get caught up in a big old mess, but hopefully, he comes out the other end of it. I will say it will not be unscathed," Miñoso added.

Though Cruz's personal storyline resolves before the crossover, its effects will resonate in later episodes.

Steven Weber compares the crossover to Avengers: Endgame

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Steven Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med, also spoke about the crossover. He described the coming together of characters as:

"The equivalent of the audience going to a One Chicago amusement park"

In the same conversation, he compared the episode to the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame.

“This is like Avengers: Endgame. Everybody comes in and they are going! And the audience is going to be screaming. That’s all I’m going to say," Weber said.

He also tipped his hat to the physical challenges the actors endured while performing some of the crossover's action-filled scenes.

"I don't want to give away anything, but I can tell you that I have heard it's incredibly, incredibly difficult to act while wearing 40 to 50 pounds of gear, oxygen tanks, and masks," he joked.

A high-stakes crossover

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The One Chicago crossover will feature cast members from Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. coming together to work against a high-stakes disaster that sees a gas explosion in a downtown high-rise. Fans will see more depth in Joe Cruz as the fight to protect the family will get personal for Cruz.

For Dr. Archer, played by Steven Weber, the crossover should be the showcase for the show as it pushes him to act in some tough, life-and-death scenarios.

Interested viewers can watch the Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. crossover episodes on NBC on January 29, 2025, from 8 pm to 11 pm ET/PT.

