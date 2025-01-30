Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 ending explained: Who is the burned woman?

Chicago Med season 10 returned on January 29, 2025, with the episode In the Trenches: Part II, airing as part of the One Chicago crossover. The episode continued the subway tunnel collapse storyline, showing the hospital team working to save lives amid major medical emergencies.

Dr. Lennox and Dr. Ripley used a risky method to save Trudy Platt, while Lieutenant Kidd and Detective Ruzek were trapped underground with injured survivors and a hidden enemy.

At the same time, a badly burned woman was brought into the hospital, making everyone wonder who she was and how she was involved in the disaster.

Dr. Asher and her team found out that she was likely one of the criminals behind the explosion. Her burns showed that she had been very close to the blast. Later, they uncovered her name Margaret Simshaw, a single mother. Her daughter, Ali, had been searching for her, making the case even more heartbreaking. The shocking truth left the doctors and detectives with tough ethical decisions.

Trending

Also Read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 10 ending explained: What happened to Sully?

One Chicago Crossover (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Who is Ali in Chicago Med season 10 episode 11?

Ali was a young girl looking for her missing mother after the tunnel collapse. She came to the hospital, scared and alone, holding her mother’s phone. The last location on the phone shows that her mother was downtown when the explosion happened. Ali had no other family, so finding her mother was the most important thing to her.

Dr. Frost met Ali and tried to comfort her while also gathering information. Soon, the burned woman in the hospital was identified as Margaret Simshaw, Ali’s mother. Ali was heartbroken but determined to see her, even as police officers tried to question her about her mom.

One Chicago Chiefs (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Ali’s role in the episode highlighted the emotional weight of the disaster, as she represented the innocent lives caught in the crossfire. Dr. Charles worried that talking to the police could traumatize Ali even more.

Also Read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 9 ending explained: What happened to Sharon Goodwin?

The medical emergencies in Chicago Med season 10 episode 11

The episode had many intense medical emergencies, putting the doctors to the test. One of the biggest cases involved Sergeant Trudy Platt, who was shot multiple times while on duty. Because she lost so much blood, regular surgery wasn’t an option.

Dr. Ripley suggested cooling her body temperature to stabilize her until she could get surgery. Dr. Lennox wasn’t sure, but agreed to try it, even though Mouch worried about the risks.

Chicago Med (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Dr. Archer and Dr. Frost faced a life-or-death situation when a subway survivor's crushed leg required amputation. With no proper operating room, they performed the surgery in extreme conditions.

Meanwhile, Margaret Simshaw, with over 90% of her body burned, was treated by Dr. Asher. A mysterious man kept appearing around her, leading the doctors to suspect that she was linked to the criminals behind the explosion, making her treatment more urgent.

Also Read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 8 ending explained: Who is Ariel?

Other highlights of Chicago Med season 10 episode 11

The episode had some tense moments with the characters, not just the medical emergencies. Lieutenant Kidd and Detective Ruzek were trapped underground, fighting to stay alive. It was revealed that Ruzek had chased one of the gunmen onto the train. When more debris fell, their communication with the outside world was cut off, and they had to use Morse code to send messages.

Dr. Frost (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Back at the hospital, the investigation into the tunnel explosion took a surprising turn. The burned woman was identified, and the police suspected she might have been the one who caused the explosion. A mysterious man who had been watching over her was believed to be her partner. When he saw the police, he ran away.

Dr. Lennox faced a moral dilemma when Voight and Burgess pressured her to wake the burned woman for questioning. She refused, prioritizing saving her life over helping the investigation. This caused a heated argument, highlighting the conflict between medical ethics and police work. The episode ended with cliffhangers, building excitement for the next part of the One Chicago crossover event.

Also Read: Chicago Med season 10 episode 7 ending explained: Who is the new sole Chief of the ED?

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Med season 10 episode 11 on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback