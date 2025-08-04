Chicago P.D. season 13 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

NBC's spin-off police procedural drama series Chicago P.D. season 13 is officially set to premiere on October 1, 2025, on NBC. Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins, among other actors, will reprise their roles in Chicago P.D. season 13.The narrative of the show follows the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department as they battle the various crimes taking place in the city, including those of crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders.Season 12 of Chicago P.D. portrayed the emotional unraveling of Voight, Torres's dangerous connections to a drug queenpin, and the tragic death of recruit Martel.Exact release date of Chicago P.D. season 13, and how many episodes will there be in the series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChicago P.D. season 13 will premiere on NBC on October 1, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Here are the release dates and times of the show's premiere in a selection of major time zones around the world.Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific Time (PT)Wednesday, October 1, 20257 pmCentral Time (CT)Wednesday, October 1, 20259 pmEastern Time (ET)Wednesday, October 1, 202510 pmGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, October 2, 20252 amCentral European TimeThursday, October 2, 2025 4 amEastern European TimeThursday, October 2, 2025 5 amIndian Standard Time Thursday, October 2, 2025 7:30 amJapan Standard Time Thursday, October 2, 2025 11:30 amAustralian Eastern Time Thursday, October 2, 2025 12:30 pmThe season will consist of a total of 21 episodes, with new episodes airing every Wednesday until the season finale.Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 13?Viewers can catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 13 every Wednesday at 10 pm ET on NBC, beginning October 1, 2025. The episodes will then be available for streaming on Peacock the following Thursday, continuing weekly throughout the season as part of NBC's exclusive next‑day streaming arrangement.Peacock offers two subscription plans for viewers in the United States. The Peacock Premium plan costs $10.99/month (or $109.99/year), giving full access to the streaming library with ads. It also allows the viewers to access the next-day streaming of NBC programs (such as Chicago P.D. season 13).The Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $16.99/month (or $169.99/year) and provides ad-free streaming, the ability to download content for offline viewing, and live access to local NBC channels.All the cast members in Chicago P.D. season 13 and their characters View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 13 of Chicago P.D. brings back the core cast led by Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight. Joining him are Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Detective Kim Burgess, and LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater. The lineup also includes Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres.Arienne Mandi, known for The Night Agent, will join the cast as a series regular, playing Chicago P.D. officer Naomi Kerr, a former military contractor and soldier.All about Chicago P.D. season 13 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 12 concluded with seismic changes that lay the groundwork for a suspenseful and emotionally charged Chicago P.D. season 13. The Intelligence Unit is restored following the fall of Deputy Chief Reid, who is shot in the finale. It was a deed quietly arranged by Voight. His choice further widens the chasm between him and Chapman, who understands she'll never take precedence over his allegiance to the team.The finale also brings Torres and Burgess back to active duty and sets up deeper storylines for newbies, such as Kiana Cook's Turner. Viewers can expect team-focused storytelling in season 13, along with a renewed emphasis on the Unit's dynamic.With Reid out of the picture, someone new must be named Deputy Chief, leaving the field open to power struggles. Voight's choices may come back to haunt him, with the potential for Chapman going adversarial. Burzek's marriage, Torres' emotional arc, and unrealized backstories for Atwater and Turner are also open to exploration in the upcoming season.Also read: Will there be a Ballard season 2? Details exploredSeason 13 is currently scheduled to release 21 episodes on NBC. While there has been no official announcement regarding the show's renewal, fans are expecting the series to be renewed for a fourteenth season.