Clipped on Hulu: Exact release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hulu has dropped a brand-new sports drama titled Clipped. Scheduled to premiere this Tuesday, June 4, the series is based on the true story of the LA Clippers basketball team in 2013.

The story follows the expelling of the LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling when tapes of him making a racist remark caused the whole power dynamics of the team to be disrupted, leading to ripples across the personal and professional lives of the team and its figureheads. Following the incident, Sterling was banned from the NBA for life in 2014.

Clipped is a six-part series docu-series based on ESPN's 30 for 30 podcast, The Sterling Affairs, exploring in detail the drama that ensued following the revelation of Sterling's tapes.

Trending

Release Schedule of Clipped: Release Date and Time Explored

The sports drama is scheduled to air on Hulu with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 3 am ET. It is a six-part series and new episodes will be released every Tuesday at the same time.

The entire release schedule for all six episodes is as follows:

Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 1, White Party

Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 2, A Blessing and a Curse

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 3, Let the Games Began

Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 4, Winning Ugly

Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 5, Title to be Announced

Tuesday, July 2, 2024, 3 am ET: Episode 6, Title to be Announced

Where to watch the sports drama?

Clipped has been produced by FX but it will not be available for streaming on FX channel. It can be watched using the streaming service Hulu, which comes at a subscription rate of $7.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or $17.99 per month for its ad-free plan.

Clipped can also be watched via the Disney Bundle, which offers Disney Plus and costs $9.99 per month and it can also be watched with Hulu with Live TV, which costs $76.99 monthly and is used for streaming cable channels over the web. New episodes will drop every Tuesday at 3 am ET.

Who stars in Hulu's Clipped?

Clipped stars Laurence Fishburne as the Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill will play the lead character as the problematic team owner Donald Sterling.

Actor Cleopatra Coleman will join the cast as Sterling’s assistant V. Stiviano and Jacki Weaver will play Sterling’s wife and decades-long business partner, Shelly Sterling.

Joining the main cast are the following actors in their respective roles:

Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser

Rich Sommers as Seth Burton

Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell

Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine.

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul

Austin Scott as Blake Griffin

Sheldon Bailey as DeAndre Jordan

Charlie McElveen as JJ Redick

Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor

What to expect from the Fx sports drama? Plot and trailer

The official synopsis of Clipped reads as follows:

"FX's Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner's racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape's impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league."

The series starts with coach Doc Rivers arriving to coach the LA Clippers in 2013. The team owner, Donald Sterling is notorious for his bullying personality and unruly conduct, and minimizing Sterling's influence to win a title becomes the main goal for Doc. On the other hand, a power struggle ensues between Sterling's ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano, and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly. The synopsis continues,

"FX's Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate."

Created by Gina Welch, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne, and Kevin Bray, the docuseries is a gripping tale of racism and politics in the arena of sports.

Catch Clipped on Hulu tomorrow.