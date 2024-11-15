The finale episode of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 was one of the most intense episodes in the show's history, as events escalated rapidly within a matter of minutes, resulting in the audience finding it difficult to follow the developments.

The episode started in a familiar fashion, reflecting the effects of the ongoing Sekai Taikai on both the semifinalists and those who did not advance. As the battle continued for the top title, a brawl broke out among the competing parties while Robby was fighting Axel.

Then one thing led to another, and the altercation eventually ended with Kwon falling on the knife that Kreese was wielding to kill Terry Silver, resulting in his demise.

How did Kwon get killed in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2?

As stated earlier, a huge fight broke out between the factions competing at the Sekai Taikai in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 finale. As members of both sides fought each other, it became clear that it was not the competition's outcomes that contributed to the culmination of the fight between the opposing factions. Rather, their deep-rooted animosity towards each other over the years.

The one person among everyone who was determined in his actions was Kreese. He had arrived at the location intending to kill Terry Silver with the help of a knife. However, his attempts to do so fell short as he got distracted after his chosen weapon got knocked out of his hands.

This weapon, a knife, however, eventually ended up in the hands of Kwon, who was determined to kill Axel with it. Axel and Kwon exchanged blows, eventually resulting in Kwon falling on the mat.

Unfortunately, the knife he intended to use to kill Axel got lodged in his chest, leading to extreme blood loss and, potentially his death.

Why did Robby and Tory break up in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2?

The atmosphere was quite tense in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 as Tory found herself on the opposing team, playing against her boyfriend, Robby, who was on the rival side with their mutual friends. The changed dynamics between the two regarding the competition had impacted Tory and it was obvious. This was making it hard for her to concentrate on the game properly.

In one specific incident from Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, however, it seemed like Tory was having a comparably good time as Kwon began to flirt with her playfully, giving the impression to the others that they were getting closer.

His charismatic personality and light-hearted banter acted as a distraction, stirring feelings of jealousy in Robby. Feeling abandoned and upset, Robby sought comfort in alcohol. This choice finally caused him to spend a night with Zara, a member of the Iron Dragons’, a rival team.

The next morning, however, a sense of regret hit Robby as he stumbled out of Zara’s room. It was at that moment that he encountered Tory, who stood in shock, her heart sinking at the sight of him leaving.

The disappointment and hurt in her eyes conveyed a lot, and in that instant, Tory made the devastating choice to end their relationship once and for all, realizing that her trust had been irreparably broken.

All episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

