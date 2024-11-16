Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: Full list of cast

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premiered on November 15, 2024, on Netflix, continuing the saga of martial arts rivalries and alliances. This installment takes the characters from their familiar home in the Valley to Spain for the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. The season consists five episodes, with the finale set to release in 2025.

The plot centers on Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students facing new challenges and old adversaries as they strive to become world champions. The story delves into growing relationships, inner strife, and the unrelenting quest of success. Key players like Daniel La Russo, Johnny Lawrence, and their students negotiate the challenges of foreign competition, trying their mettle and will.

Full list of cast of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 continues to captivate audiences with its dynamic ensemble cast, blending original characters from The Karate Kid franchise. Here's an in-depth look at the cast and their roles:

Trending

Main Cast

1) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Image of Ralph Macchio (Image via Instagram/@ralph_macchio)

Resuming his iconic role, Macchio potrays Daniel LaRusso, a successful businessman and mentor guiding the next generation of martial artists. Over decades, Macchio's career consists of roles in movies such as My Cousin Vinny and The Outsiders.

2) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Returning as Johnny Lawrence, Daniel's former rival turned ally, Zabka gives the character's development from antagonist to mentor nuance. Apart from Cobra Kai, Zabka has appeared in films including Back to School and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Also Read: Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 recap: Everything you need to know before part 2 arrives

3) Martin Kove as John Kreese

Image of Martin Kove (Image via Instagram/@martinkove)

Kove reprises his role as the formidable John Kreese in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, introducing new conflicts and challenges. Kove's extensive career includes roles in Rambo: First Blood Part II and Wyatt Earp.

4) Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Image of Xolo Maridueña (Image via Instagram/@xolo_mariduena)

Maridueña stars as Miguel Diaz, a committed student whose path reflects ideas of perseverance and atonement. His character explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and the relationship between father figures. Xolo is also well-known for his part on the TV show Parenthood.

5) Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Image of Mary Mouser (Image via Instagram/@missmarymmouser)

Mouser portrays Samantha LaRusso, Daniel's daughter, balancing her family's legacy with her own path in martial arts. Her character struggles with balancing her family’s expectations and the pressure of maintaining peace between competing dojos. Mouser has appeared in series such as Body of Proof and Scandal.

Read More: What time Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 will be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

6) Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz

Image of Jacob Bertrand (Image via Instagram/@thejacobbertrand)

Bertrand plays Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, known for his distinctive mohawk and fierce fighting style. His journey highlights how personal growth and overcoming obstacles can lead to inner strength. Bertrand has appeared in series like Kirby Buckets and provided voice work for Rise of the Guardians.

Also Read: 5 Shows to watch if you like Cobra Kai

7) Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Image of Tanner Buchanan (Image via Instagram/@tannerbuchananofficial)

Buchanan plays Robby Keene in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, Johnny's estranged son, whose complex relationships add depth to the storyline. Robby’s story deals with themes of family estrangement, redemption, and the desire to connect with both his biological father and surrogate mentor. Buchanan has appeared in series like Designated Survivor and The Fosters.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast includes:

1) Peyton List as Tory Nichols

List portrays Tory Nichols, a fierce competitor whose personal struggles influence her decisions and alliances. Initially introduced as a rival to Samantha LaRusso, Tory’s character has evolved to reveal a more vulnerable side, shaped by a difficult home life and personal trauma. Peyton is known for her roles in Jessie and Bunk'd.

2) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Gianni DeCenzo plays Demetri, a once-reluctant fighter who has grown into a confident martial artist. He has appeared in series like 100 Things to Do Before High School.

3) Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Henggeler portrays Amanda LaRusso in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, Daniel's supportive wife, who provides balance and perspective amidst the chaos. Henggeler has appeared in series like The Big Bang Theory.

4) Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio plays Carmen Diaz, Miguel's caring mother, whose relationship with Johnny adds emotional depth to the series. Rubio has appeared in series like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

5) Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young portrays Kenny Payne in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, a newer student whose experiences reflect the challenges of adolescence and martial arts training. Young has appeared in series like Cousins for Life.

6) Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Okumoto reprises his role as Chozen Toguchi, Daniel's former adversary turned ally, bringing wisdom and experience to the dojo. Yuji Okumoto has appeared in films like Inception and The Truman Show.

7) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Hannah-Kim plays Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, a strong sensei whose arrival introduces fresh dynamics to the competition. Alicia Hannah-Kim has starred in shows such as Grey's Anatomy.

8) Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Santopietro plays Anthony LaRusso, Daniel's son, navigating his own journey within the martial arts world. Griffin Santopietro has appeared in films like The Week Of.

9) Oona O’Brien as Devon Lee

O’Brien portrays Devon Lee in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, a determined student, whose skills and ambition make her a standout character. Oona O’Brien has appeared in series like An American Girl Story.

10) Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn Payne

Eme-Akwari plays Shawn Payne, Kenny's older brother, whose past influences Kenny's path. Okea Eme-Akwari has appeared in series like The Walking Dead.

New addition to Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 cast

1) Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf

Tan joins the cast of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, as Sensei Wolf, leader of the Iron Dragons dojo, introducing a new level of competition and intensity. Lewis Tan is known for his roles in Mortal Kombat and Deadpool 2.

Also Read: Why is there only 5 episodes in Cobra Kai season 6? Explained

2) Patrick Luwis as Axel Kovacevic

Luwis portrays Axel Kovacevic, a skilled fighter from the Iron Dragons, who challenges the protagonists with his prowess. Patrick Luwis has appeared in films like Rebel Moon and Barbie.

3) Rayna Vallandingham as Zara Malik

Vallandingham plays Zara Malik in Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, another formidable member of the Iron Dragons, adding depth to the roster of competitors. This marks Vallandingham's acting debut.

The ensemble cast of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 combines returning and new characters, contributing to a storyline that incorporates elements from the original movies while introducing new developments to engage viewers.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback